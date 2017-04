MFA: Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev to visit Finland

7.4.2017 12:30 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 63/2017

7 April 2017

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldaev to visit Finland

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev will visit Finland on 11 April and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The subjects of their discussions will include the relations between Finland and Kyrgyzstan, the relations between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan, the situation in Central Asia, and other topical international matters.

Foreign Minister Abdyldaev will also meet Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. The Ministers will discuss the development of the commercial relations between Finland and Kyrgyzstan and Finland’s development cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, Minister Abdyldaev will hold meetings with representatives of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the Geological Survey of Finland, and the Finnish Environment Institute, which are carrying out development cooperation projects in the country. Finland supports Kyrgyzstan’s development by approximately EUR three million a year. The support focuses on the development of the rule of law, water management and fish processing as well as geology. Finland’s trade with Kyrgyzstan is modest but there is potential for its development in sectors such as mining and tourism. Both countries have appointed honorary consuls.

