UM: Innokkaimmat ennakkoäänestäjät Espanjassa

MFA: 6.4.2017 14:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 62/20176 April 2017 Finland’s image in the world media improved slightly in 2016 The universal income experiment, the education system, Finland as a tourist destination and Nato membership are all examples of the top themes that attracted the attention of the world media in 2016 when it came to Finland. The findings are based on the annual ‘Finland in the World Media’ survey circulated to Finnish foreign missions. Finland in the World Media is an annual review of the missions’ assessments of what content and news broke into foreign media and which of Finland’s strengths and weaknesses were covered in different countries’ media in the course of the year. On the whole, Finland’s image in the foreign media remained positive. Finland was seen in a favourable light, sometimes even as a country worth emulating. Finland’s media visibility was deemed to have increased either slightly or clearly in 18 countries: Afghanis