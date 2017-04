UM: Ulkoministeriö valaisee päärakennuksensa terrorismin uhreille

MFA: Foreign Ministry illuminates its main building to honour the victims of terrorism 8.4.2017 14:45

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 66/20178 April 2017 Foreign Ministry illuminates its main building to honour the victims of terrorism The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will illuminate the seaside façade of its main building Merikasarmi in blue and yellow tonight as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent terrorist attacks and to honour their families and friends. “We remember the victims and our friends in Stockholm, St Petersburg and London. We must not surrender to fear,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini reminds. The Foreign Ministry has not raised its assessment of the security level in its travel advice for Sweden. The Ministry recommends that everybody submit their travel notification, that is, notify the Foreign Ministry about their travel arrangements at matkustusilmoitus.fi. Inquiries: Media Coordination Officer (Harri Kilpi), tel. +358 40 551 6571 (or Vesa Häkkinen, Director, Unit for Communications on Current Affairs,