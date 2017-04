Kutsu DNA:n tammi-maaliskuun osavuosikatsauksen tiedotustilaisuuksiin

DNA to deliver network and data security services for EPV Energia in collaboration with Nixu 15.3.2017 10:00

The all-rounder of energy-production, EPV Energia, chose DNA as its network and data security service-provider. The package supplied by DNA has been implemented in collaboration with Nixu and comprises a uniform network and data security system that will prepare EPV for EU’s new data security regulation. The collaboration applies to all EPV Energy sites.