DNA’s January-March Interim Report – invitation to news conferences

10.4.2017 15:30 | DNA Oyj

DNA will publish its’ result for January-March 2017 on Friday April 21, 2017 at 8:00 am. We will arrange two news conferences on result publication day. The results will be presented by CEO Jukka Leinonen and CFO Timo Karppinen.

News conference for media at 10:00 am (in Finnish)

The event will take place at DNA House, Läkkisepäntie 21, Helsinki. Registration for those coming to DNA House is requested by April 20, at 16:00 by email to communications@dna.fi. The news conference will also be webcasted live on www.dna.fi/investors.

Conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 14:00 pm

To participate the teleconference, please dial in a couple of minutes before the scheduled time;

Finland: +358 9 6937 9590

UK: +44 20 3427 1915

US: +1 212 444 0481

confirmation code: 889 9696

The result bulletin and presentation materials as well as a link to the webcast will be available on DNA’s website before the event www.dna.fi/investors.

Recordings of the both events will be available on DNA’s website later in the day.

Further enquiries:

Head of IR, Marja Mäkinen, DNA Plc, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi