Finland 100: Open House at the Presidential Palace from 10 to 13 May

12.4.2017 12:07 | Tasavallan presidentin kanslia

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland

Press release 17/2017

12/04/2017



The public will have the opportunity to visit the Presidential Palace on four days, from 10 to 13 May 2017. The open house event is being arranged in honour of Finland’s celebration of its centenary as an independent country.



The tour will introduce visitors to the main halls of the Presidential Palace. Visitors will tour the palace independently, but in addition to signs, staff from the Office of the President of the Republic will be present to answer questions. The photographic exhibition displayed in the halls shows Presidents of the Republic of Finland at work. Visitors should reserve approximately one hour for the tour.



This year, an open house event will also be held at the President’s official residence at Mäntyniemi. The dates will be announced later. The previous open house at the Presidential Palace was held in 2015.



Instructions for visitors



The doors of the Presidential Palace will be open to the public on Wednesday 10 May, Friday 12 May and Saturday 13 May from 10am to 4pm and on Thursday 11 May from 10am to 6pm. Visitors are advised to join the queue in good time, because there will be no admission after the doors are closed. The entrance is at Mariankatu 2 (glass doors).



Groups of 20–50 persons may book a tour in advance online at https://www.lyyti.in/Presidentinlinnan_avoimet_ovet_0980 (in Finnish). Registrations close on at 12 noon on 9 May. Bookings for groups will be made in reservation order. Groups may enter by joining the queue if suitable group tour times are no longer available. Individual visitors cannot register for the tour in advance.



There are no cloakroom facilities at the Presidential Palace. Visitors should therefore bear in mind that they must carry any outer garments with them during the visit. No large bags or rucksacks will be permitted during the tour. Prams will not be permitted inside the Palace. Wheelchair users will be guided along an accessible route.



The tour will conclude at the gate on Pohjoisesplanadi, where visitors will exit the Palace.