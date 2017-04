The Ferragosto festival opens restaurant Presto’s summer season

12.4.2017 12:27 | Royal Ravintolat Oy

Press release 12th of April, 2017. Restaurant Presto celebrates the beginning of the summer season by a traditional Ferragosto festival. - Meals made from scratch, carefully chosen wines and relaxed atmosphere are typical to our Ferragosto, just like in Italy, the homeland of the fest, restaurant manager Outi Koistinen describes.

In Italy, Ferragosto is celebrated in the mid-August. However, Presto’s very own feast will be spent already in springtime. - What would be a better way to delight in passing winter than great food, Koistinen states.

The menu consists of easy-going and generous dishes, which are meant to be shared together between the whole entourage. - Social eating is obvious part of the Italian food culture. However, divisible dishes are little by little going to be more and more familiar to the Finns, Koistinen says.

The menu, created by the chef de cuisine Marko Koskinen, includes the most characteristic delicacies of Italy: antipasti, pasta, risotto and pizza. Fresh pasta is made daily in the kitchen, and the pizza dough, rested at least 36 hours, is completed by hand. Gelato, made from fresh ingredients in the Presto’s kitchen, is a natural ending of the meal.

Seasonal ingredients are a matter of honor for Koskinen. Therefore he has, among other things, selected to add the black truffels to the menu. They arrive to Presto newly-picked and turn into piquant risotto in the hands of the competent staff. To the menu has Koskinen chosen some of his other favourite flavours: Coppa Stagionata ham made from the pork neck, Sicilian olives as well as Salame di Fabrianoa and DOP-labelled buffalo milk cheese from Campania. - I wanted to build a menu ensemble in which spring and the best flavours of Italy meet in an ideal way, Koskinen sums.

Festa di Ferragosto in the restaurant Presto from 19th of April until 22nd of June, 2017