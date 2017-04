MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen to Belarus

12.4.2017 12:30 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 68/2017

12 April 2017

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen to Belarus

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will visit Belarus on 12-13 April 2017.

Minister Mykkänen will meet First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily S. Matyushevsky, Minister of Energy Vladimir Potupchik and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Oleg Kravchenko. During the visit, Mykkänen will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Belarus and the relations between the European Union and Belarus. Minister Mykkänen will also meet representatives of civil society and visit start-up companies.

The Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation, which includes representatives of Wärtsilä, Valmet, KPA Unicon, ADB Safegate Finland, Kesko and Telko.

Inquiries: Marja Koskela, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 295 350 633 and Päivi Peltokoski, Director, Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, tel. +358 295 351 523.

The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.