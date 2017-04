Tukea erotilanteeseen

EMMA builds a new exhibition concept for Rut Bryk and Tapio Wirkkala collections 12.4.2017 11:19

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art is building a 1,000 square-metre extension to house the internationally significant Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation collection and archive, as well as exhibitions concentrating on contemporary design. Entitled Aukio, the space will be designed by Johanna Brummer and Heini-Emilia Saari (Studio Wanderlust) and will be divided between the viewing depository and changing exhibitions.