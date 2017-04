UM: Ulkoministeri Timo Soini vierailee Tunisiassa

MFA: Foreign Minister Timo Soini to visit Tunisia 18.4.2017 09:50

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 71/201717 April 2017 Foreign Minister Timo Soini to visit Tunisia Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Tunisia from 18 to 20 April 2017. During the visit Minister Soini will meet Tunisia’s leadership and discuss the countries’ bilateral relations, migration, the situation in the region and other topical issues. During the visit Minister Soini will meet, for instance, Tunisian Prime Minister Youssed Chahed and Minister for Foreign Affairs Khemaies Jhinaoui. The Ministers will discuss the situation in Libya and Minister Soini will meet staff of UN agencies working on the Libyan crisis. Inquiries: Jussi Tanner, Diplomatic Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 295 350 663 and Kirsikka Lehto-Asikainen, Director, Unit for the Middle East and North Africa, tel. +358 50 5961 516. The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.