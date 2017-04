Kimmo Rahkamo appointed CEO of Skangas

19.4.2017 14:49 | Skangas Oy

The Skangas Board of Directors has appointed Kimmo Rahkamo, 54, as the company’s new CEO. He will take up his new role on May 15, 2017. Kimmo Rahkamo has been a member of the Skangas Board of Directors since 2014.

Kimmo Rahkamo start in his new position at Skangas after having served as the Managing Director of Fenniarail since 2010. He has also spent a major part of his career in leadership positions in the oil and gas industry. He has held several senior positions at Neste, including Executive Vice President at Neste Oil. Rahkamo has also served as Vice President for Supply and Oil Refining at Fortum.

“Kimmo Rahkamo is highly experienced and has an impressive track record in business management and in the oil and gas business. As a member of the Skangas Board of Directors he is very familiar with the company and has a clear vision about the future of Skangas. He is in an excellent position to lead Skangas and secure continued positive growth for the company,” says Johanna Lamminen, Chair, Board of Directors, Skangas.

“LNG has remarkable growth potential in the Baltic Sea region’s industry, maritime transport, and heavy-duty road transport sectors. Skangas is the leading player in the Nordic LNG market. I’m honored to have been given the opportunity to lead this company and to respond to the needs of a growing market,” says Kimmo Rahkamo.

The current CEO Tor Morten Osmundsen will continue in his role until May 15, 2017 and ensure a smooth handover to Kimmo Rahkamo.

“Skangas has under the leadership of Tor Morten Osmundsen strengthened its position in the LNG value chain and successfully constructed LNG infrastructure stretching throughout the entire Nordic region in preparation for further growth. I would like to thank Tor Morten for his significant contribution on behalf of the entire Board of Directors,” says Johanna Lamminen.

