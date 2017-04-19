Nosto to deliver 1:1 Personalized advertising as Official Facebook Marketing Partner
19.4.2017 14:00 | Business Wire
Industry leading personalization solution Nosto, has today been announced an official Facebook Marketing Partner. The partnership empowers eCommerce professionals to easily get started with dynamic Facebook advertising, and provides automated ongoing management of product feeds, Facebook Pixel events, and APIs. This significantly reduces the amount of resources traditionally required to set up and manage powerful Dynamic Product Ads on Facebook.
The Facebook Marketing Partnership complements Nosto’s personalization solution that already encompasses Product Recommendations and Pop-ups as well as Triggered Emails and Email Widgets. By analyzing hundreds of thousands of data points in online stores to build a deep understanding of every customer in real-time, Nosto empowers retailers to deliver the right product ads to the right users at the right time through Facebook. The benefits for retailers include an increased Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), boosted onsite conversions, and an increased Customer Lifetime Value.
“In a heavily data driven world it is key to be able to easily cater to customers as individuals. We’re therefore very excited to empower retailers to leverage the power of personalization on the world’s largest social media platform as an Official Facebook Marketing Partner ” says Matti Rönkkö, CEO of Nosto. “Since launching our Facebook advertising offering as part of our full personalization solution in 2014, we’ve seen Nosto and Facebook deliver a perfect fit for retailers boosting their sales and ROAS. Deepening our collaboration with Facebook allows us to further innovate and develop tools to empower the success of our customers.”
Nosto joins the global Facebook Marketing Partners community of companies known for excellence on the platform. These companies and are counted among the best in their industry, ensuring marketers can find the quality and performance they need. Nosto delivers on this expectation by reporting an average 12x ROAS for clients live with its dynamic Facebook ads.
Since its public launch in October 2013, Nosto has experienced fast-paced growth across EMEA and the US, now powering more than 20,000 eCommerce professionals in more than 100 countries. Brands such as Volcom and Yumi Kim are amongst the hundreds of global retailers are already using Nosto for Facebook advertising.
