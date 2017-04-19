TransCelerate Selects Veeva Vault SiteExchange
19.4.2017 14:03 | Business Wire
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and TransCelerate BioPharma Inc., a non-profit organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical companies, today announced TransCelerate selected Veeva Vault SiteExchange for the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a platform that facilitates investigative site collaboration with multiple clinical trial sponsors.
The TransCelerate SIP Initiative aims to provide the industry with a centralized platform that will be interoperable with various clinical solutions, streamline communications between investigators and sponsors, and reduce redundant requests during a trial. TransCelerate chose Veeva Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access and exchange through the SIP. Veeva Vault SiteExchange will improve efficiencies and allow clinical trial investigators, sites, and participating sponsors to have immediate and centralized access to critical documents, eliminating one of the burdens that exists at investigator sites.
“Veeva is a proven technology innovator and cloud leader with an excellent track record in driving greater efficiency in clinical operations,” said Janice Chang, senior vice president of global operations at TransCelerate. “The integration of Veeva Vault SiteExchange with the Shared Investigator Platform further simplifies site administrative efforts, which is core to one of our strategic priorities to improve site experience.”
“TransCelerate is doing exciting work to promote enhanced industry collaboration and introduce efficient ways companies can accelerate treatments to market,” said Jennifer Goldsmith, senior vice president of Veeva Vault strategy. “We’re honored to work with TransCelerate and help clinical sites and sponsors effectively manage trial documentation to get medicine to patients more quickly.”
Veeva Vault SiteExchange is a cloud application that will help sites consolidate study document requests, alerts, and notifications across sponsors in the TransCelerate-sponsored SIP. Now investigators can spend less time on administrative tasks and focus more on clinical research.
For more information on Veeva’s collaboration with TransCelerate and Veeva’s leadership in industry collaborations, visit veeva.com/eu/IndustryCollaborations. To learn more about Veeva Vault SiteExchange, read today’s separate product announcement.
About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.
TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by simplifying and accelerating the research and development (R&D) of innovative new therapies. The organization’s mission is to collaborate across the global biopharmaceutical R&D community to identify, prioritize, design and facilitate implementation of solutions designed to drive the efficient, effective, and high quality delivery of new medicines. TransCelerate evolved from conversations at various forums for executive R&D leadership to discuss current issues facing the industry, and examine solutions for addressing common challenges. The founding member companies are AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, the Roche Group, and Sanofi. Additional members that have joined since the inception of TransCelerate include Allergan, Inc., Amgen, Astellas Pharma Inc., EMD Serono, Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and UCB.
Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with Research & Development operations. Executive offices are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit http://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com.
Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault SiteExchange, visit: veeva.com/eu/SiteExchange
For more on Veeva’s industry collaborations, visit: veeva.com/eu/IndustryCollaborations
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 500 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2016. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.
Contact information
Veeva Systems Inc.
Sue Glanville
sue@catalystcomms.co.uk
+44 (0) 7715 817589
or
Cate Bonthuys
cate@catalystcomms.co.uk
+44 (0) 7746 546773
