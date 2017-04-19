DubLi.com Unveils Its New VIP Lounge, Reinventing Its Paid Membership Package with Exceptional Deals
19.4.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
DubLi.com, the global leader in online Cash Back shopping, today announced the launch of the new VIP Lounge, an exclusive membership package for DubLi.com VIP customers. The VIP Lounges offers a product and benefit mix, unmatched in the global Cash Back industry, which provides a single point of access to a complete array of saving opportunities. DubLi’s VIP Lounge offers multiple ways to save on hotel rooms, travel, flights, local shopping, dining, services, and entertainment and leisure activities - all in one convenient location.
With the launch of this new membership package, the company has introduced DubLi Travel, the company’s own travel search engine in partnership with some of the most prominent global travel brands - priceline.com, Booking.com and agoda.com. DubLi Travel offers VIP Lounge members savings on hotel bookings with deep discounts of up to 60% with 6% Cash Back on top of that, making it a one-stop-shop for travelers looking for the best hotel accommodation deals anywhere in the world. Thus, VIP Lounge members can benefit consistently from the lowest prices, eliminating the need to wait for last-minute deals or compromising on quality and variety.
DubLi’s new VIP Lounge has a unique set of saving offers in the travel, leisure and entertainment activities, local shopping, and dining and services categories. VIP Lounge members can save instantly with a digital coupon book on their everyday needs with thousands of discounts on local services, leisure, shopping and dining. VIP Lounge members can save up to 50% at local restaurants, shops and more and can redeem coupons right from their smartphone. Furthermore, VIP Lounge members can save on air travel with 10% discounted flight vouchers on round-trip flights anywhere in the world.
The VIP Lounge is available to DubLi.com customers worldwide and includes both global and regional offers to suit the Company’s multi-cultural, multi-regional and diverse customer base. Both global and regional offers and deals can be accessed by any VIP Lounge member, regardless of the country they live, giving them the flexibility to save anywhere in the world.
In addition, DubLi’s VIP Lounge offers deals and benefits exclusive to members for greater savings opportunities, including earning extra Cash Back while shopping outside of the VIP Lounge through DubLi’s shopping site at more than 12,000 brand name stores, coupled with a faster payout of available Cash Back.
Michael Hansen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ominto, stated, “The launch of the new VIP Lounge offers our global customer base a superior shopping and savings opportunity when they shop at DubLi.com. The VIP Lounge is designed to complement our Cash Back shopping with deep discounts on travel, leisure, local retail and dining discounts. The enhanced benefit package included in the VIP Lounge offers thousands of dollars of value. The leading suite of features are all available in one convenient location for our customers to shop, save and earn Cash Back making it unnecessary for them to shop anywhere else.”
Mr. Hansen continued, “Furthermore, the new VIP Lounge allows members an extra and unlimited 2% Cash Back on all purchases they make on the DubLi.com site outside the VIP Lounge as well to withdraw their available Cash Back in only 45 days. We aren’t aware of any faster payouts in the Cash Back industry. We believe the new VIP Lounge is an extension of the exceptional value proposition we offer our customers. We will continue to add a variety of other features and offers over the coming months including up to 30% discounts at theme parks and leisure attractions worldwide. The VIP Lounge is a membership model unique to our industry and a creative concept for enhancing the value of our site for our customers to save even more when they shop with us.”
DubLi.com is the primary website brand of Ominto, Inc.
DubLi.com is a global leader in online Cash Back shopping to customers in more than 120 countries. E-shoppers can browse through more than 12,000 stores, from 30 categories and 10 languages. The website features both international and local brands depending on the region or market as well travel offers, coupons, discounts and vouchers. DubLi.com has adapted its multilingual and multi-regional e-commerce platform to serve multiple international markets in local language and currency to strengthen its global e-commerce presence and encourage sales in its countries of operation. DubLi.com features the world’s most popular online brands localized by region and/or country.
About Ominto, Inc.
Ominto, Inc. is a global e-commerce leader and pioneer of online Cash Back shopping delivering value-based shopping and travel deals through its primary shopping platform and affiliated Partner Program websites. At DubLi.com or at Partner sites powered by Ominto.com, consumers shop at their favorite stores, save with the best coupons and deals, and earn Cash Back with each purchase. The Ominto.com platform features thousands of brand name stores and industry-leading travel companies from around the world, providing Cash Back savings to consumers in more than 120 countries. Ominto’s Partner Programs offer a white label version of the Ominto.com shopping and travel platform to businesses and non-profits, providing them with a professional, reliable web presence that builds brand loyalty with their members, customers or constituents while earning commission for the organization and Cash Back for shoppers on each transaction.
For more information, please visit Ominto's corporate website http://inc.ominto.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These include statements about Ominto's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future, which are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "believe," "projects," "could," "would," and similar expressions. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. The forward-looking statements reflect Ominto's current view about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Ominto may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on Ominto's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: risks related to our ability to continue as a going concern being in doubt; Ominto's inability to generate enough customers or enough purchasing activity for our shopping websites; Ominto's inability to establish and maintain a large growing base of Business Associates; Ominto's failure to adapt to technological change; increased competition; increased operating costs; changes in legislation applicable to Ominto's business; Ominto's failure to improve our internal controls; and Ominto's inability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations or to secure capital to enable us to maintain our current operations or support our intended growth; along with other risks and potential factors that could affect Ominto's business and financial results identified in Ominto's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2016.
