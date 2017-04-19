Rimini Street Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Q1 Financial Results
19.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2017 Q1 ending March 31, 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005497/en/
Rimini Street Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Q1 Financial Results - Revenue of $49 million, up 42% year over year (Photo: Business Wire)
Record Revenue and Strong Momentum
The Company’s 2017 Q1 marked its 45th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, with record revenue of $49 million, an increase of 42% year over year, and annual run-rate revenue exceeding $196 million. The Company also achieved Q1 total invoicing of $50 million, an increase of 34% year over year.
Rimini Street signed 109 new client transactions in the quarter, representing a 47% increase year over year, and increased its total signed clients to date to 1,875, a 40% increase year over year.
Additional fiscal 2017 Q1 results:
- Deferred revenue increased 44% year over year to $165 million.
- Billings increased 16% year over year to $50 million.
- Worldwide active employee count increased 25% year over year to 866 professionals as of March 31, 2017.
The above information is preliminary and subject to the completion of the Company’s fiscal quarter-end financial review.
2017 Q1 Notable Achievements and Highlights
- Announced the appointment of a new CFO, Thomas Sabol, to assume responsibility for all financial aspects of the Company. Sabol brings to this role extensive public company, financial and operational leadership experience at high-tech organizations.
- Doubled the number of Oracle and SAP clients signed in Israel and Eastern Europe, and announced continued strong growth and investment in this dynamic region.
- Closed a record number of support cases in one quarter – nearly 7,000 cases across 44 countries – and again achieved an average client satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.0 (5.0 being “excellent”) for support provision. The Company also averaged less than a five minute response time for all Priority 1 cases.
- Honored with five awards for delivering excellence in customer service including Company of the Year, Most Customer-Friendly Company and Most Innovative Service, as well as two Stevie awards for Customer Service Leader of the Year, and Customer Service Department of the Year.
- Delivered more than 130,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to date worldwide.
- Presented at 16 CIO and procurement leader events worldwide, including conferences in Sydney, Australia and São Paulo, Brazil, and Gartner’s Enterprise Architect Summit in Tokyo, Japan.
- Contributed numerous volunteer hours and made financial contributions to charities around the world through the Rimini Street Foundation.
“Rimini Street’s 2017 Q1 results and 45 consecutive quarters of growth reflect both the strong global demand for our premium-level, award-winning support and a focused execution against our business plan,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO. “Rimini Street continues to lead the enterprise software support market with the most innovative, value-driven and feature-rich support offerings available today.”
About Rimini Street, Inc.
Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Rimini Street and the Rimini Street logo are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005497/en/
Contact information
Rimini Street, Inc.
Michelle McGlocklin, +1 925-523-8414
mmcglocklin@riministreet.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
AppD Summit: Europe’s Only Event Where Leading Brands Connect Customers, Code and Revenue19.4.2017 16:00
AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced AppD Summit Europe, the industry’s inaugural event to help technology leaders fulfill their missions to make their businesses digital first. IT organizations must now evolve from service to full partnership with the business, and AppD Summit Europe will empower IT professionals to expand their impact and influence in this landscape. Users demand superior performance from their apps; business owners demand better outcomes from their digital engagements. Newly backed by Cisco, AppDynamics is hosting its first major event in London to share its vision for the future of application and business monitoring. AppD Summit Europe spotlights how high-performance digital experiences are crafted to attract and retain loyal customers. Summit participants will engage firsthand
Patent-Protected Indirect Bonding Techniques from 3M Oral Care19.4.2017 16:00
As thousands of orthodontists and staff from around the world descend on the Annual Session of the American Association of Orthodontists in San Diego, CA this week, 3M is proud to announce a broad portfolio of issued patents and intellectual property rights, issued over the last few years, encompassing indirect bonding for orthodontic treatments. Claims covered by these patents intend to enable orthodontists to improve their bracket placement accuracy—and, ultimately, lead to better clinical outcomes. The issued patents cover a wide selection of methods and articles used today for indirectly bonding brackets, including: Method of making an indirect bonding tray for orthodontic treatment Methods and assemblies for making an orthodontic bonding tray using rapid prototyping Apparatus for indirect bonding of orthodontic appliance
New Standard for Cybercrime Investigation Launches as Cybercrime Investigation Body Of Knowledge19.4.2017 15:04
CIBOK Editorial Committee today announced its establishment and the 1st edition “Cybercrime Investigation Body Of Knowledge” (CIBOK) published work. CIBOK is designed to provide a new standard for law enforcement organizations and enterprises around the globe with knowledge, skills and behaviors required to solve or prevent today’s complex and sophisticated cybercrime. The CIBOK first edition publication is available in English and Japanese. “As cybercrime evolves from individuals seeking attention and demonstrating their capabilities to organized and syndicated activities of sophisticated goal-oriented actors, it is important to change our focus to understanding the objectives and motivations of the crimes,” said Shane Shook, the chief editor of CIBOK and the chair of Cybercrime Investigation Body Of Knowledge Editorial Committee. “Crime is investigated in terms of means, motives and
DubLi.com Unveils Its New VIP Lounge, Reinventing Its Paid Membership Package with Exceptional Deals19.4.2017 15:00
DubLi.com, the global leader in online Cash Back shopping, today announced the launch of the new VIP Lounge, an exclusive membership package for DubLi.com VIP customers. The VIP Lounges offers a product and benefit mix, unmatched in the global Cash Back industry, which provides a single point of access to a complete array of saving opportunities. DubLi’s VIP Lounge offers multiple ways to save on hotel rooms, travel, flights, local shopping, dining, services, and entertainment and leisure activities - all in one convenient location. With the launch of this new membership package, the company has introduced DubLi Travel, the company’s own travel search engine in partnership with some of the most prominent global travel brands - priceline.com, Booking.com and agoda.com. DubLi Travel offers VIP Lounge members savings on hotel bookings with deep discounts of up to 60% with 6% Cash Back on
Veeva Introduces Vault SiteExchange to Simplify Document Exchange in Clinical Trials19.4.2017 14:09
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault SiteExchange, a cloud application that allows life sciences companies, CROs, and sites to easily access and exchange information during clinical trial execution. Veeva Vault SiteExchange streamlines collaboration among clinical teams for improved visibility across studies and increased operational efficiency to speed the research and development of new treatments. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005691/en/ Veeva Vault SiteExchange provides investigator sites a consolidated view across multiple trials. (Photo: Business Wire) Clinical investigators and sponsors regularly use manual paper-based processes and email to manage documents, which limits collaboration and transparency during clinical trials. These challenges
TransCelerate Selects Veeva Vault SiteExchange19.4.2017 14:03
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and TransCelerate BioPharma Inc., a non-profit organization with membership comprised of global biopharmaceutical companies, today announced TransCelerate selected Veeva Vault SiteExchange for the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP), a platform that facilitates investigative site collaboration with multiple clinical trial sponsors. The TransCelerate SIP Initiative aims to provide the industry with a centralized platform that will be interoperable with various clinical solutions, streamline communications between investigators and sponsors, and reduce redundant requests during a trial. TransCelerate chose Veeva Vault SiteExchange to simplify document access and exchange through the SIP. Veeva Vault SiteExchange will improve efficiencies and allow clinical trial investigators, sites, and participating sponsors to have immediate and centralized acce
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme