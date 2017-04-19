AppD Summit: Europe’s Only Event Where Leading Brands Connect Customers, Code and Revenue

19.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

AppDynamics, a Cisco company and the leader in application intelligence, today announced AppD Summit Europe, the industry’s inaugural event to help technology leaders fulfill their missions to make their businesses digital first. IT organizations must now evolve from service to full partnership with the business, and AppD Summit Europe will empower IT professionals to expand their impact and influence in this landscape.

Users demand superior performance from their apps; business owners demand better outcomes from their digital engagements. Newly backed by Cisco, AppDynamics is hosting its first major event in London to share its vision for the future of application and business monitoring.

AppD Summit Europe spotlights how high-performance digital experiences are crafted to attract and retain loyal customers. Summit participants will engage firsthand with a cross-section of those in Europe’s technology vanguard, including IT leaders from Barclays, BMJ, Credit Suisse, Siemens, Specsavers, and Standard Bank.

Reinventing IT Career Paths in Europe

It’s an exciting time for Europe’s IT leaders as they help their organizations navigate a host of unforeseen and accelerating business challenges. Participants will gather with other disruptors and see firsthand how each transaction tells a story, written in code, about revenue and customers. Against this backdrop, experts from Forrester Research, WIRED and The Economist will address a digitally transformed business landscape.

AppD Summit Europe is where IT leaders at all levels can find inspiration in applied examples from those in the vanguard of DevOps practices, IoT, containerization and Application Performance Management. For example, Stephen Thair of DevOps Guys, Computing UK’s 2017 DevOps Excellence Award winner, will host a session on “Automation: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.” Sessions are designed not just for AppDynamics customers, but for anyone looking to network and collaborate on digital customer experiences.

“Established European brands are successfully reinventing themselves to compete alongside startups,” said David Wadhwani, CEO, AppDynamics. “AppD Summit Europe provides a unique opportunity for current and aspiring CIOs to see just how a business can - and must - be continuously reinvented in mid-flight.”

Connect with AppDynamics

Follow @AppDynamics on Twitter

Like AppDynamics on Facebook

Connect with AppDynamics on LinkedIn

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005428/en/

Contact information

AppDynamics

Mat Small, +1 510-684-3552 (Pacific Time)

mat.small@appdynamics.com

or

Laura Spence, +44 (0)20 7009 3100 (BST)

Laura.Spence@3monkeyszeno.com

