Varman sijoitukset tuottivat alkuvuonna 1,2 miljardia euroa eli 2,7 %

The return on Varma’s investments in the first quarter of the year was EUR 1.2 billion, i.e. 2.7% 20.4.2017 13:33

Varma’s investments in January–March yielded a return of 2.7 (-1.4) per cent, and the market value of the investments rose to EUR 44.4 (41.1) billion. Equities generated the strongest return; all asset classes yielded positive returns. Solvency capital strengthened to EUR 10.8 billion (10.2 on 1 Jan.).