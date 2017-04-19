SES: MX1 and VUBIQUITY Sign Global Linear Distribution Deal

19.4.2017 18:40 | Business Wire

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that MX1, a global media services company wholly owned by SES, and VUBIQUITY, the leading provider of media technology solutions and premium content services that connects content owners with video providers to deliver entertainment on any screen, have signed a multi-year linear distribution deal.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419006109/en/

MX1 and VUBIQUITY Sign Global Linear Distribution Deal (Photo: Business Wire)

The new service offering combines VUBIQUITY's linear transport portfolio with MX1’s service infrastructure and future-proof content aggregation management and delivery technology. These capabilities offer broadcasters, TV channels, affiliates, rights holders and content aggregators the ability to aggregate content and reach millions of viewers in the US and worldwide, quickly and simply through a single platform.

“We selected MX1 to provide the necessary innovative media technologies to support VUBIQUITY’s linear growth. We look forward to continuing to build this relationship,” said Darcy Antonellis, CEO at VUBIQUITY.

Services are centralised from MX1’s Media Centre in Hawley, PA, and went live in the US at the end of 2016.

“We are delighted to be working closely with VUBIQUITY and this deal represents a winning combination, bringing together the world’s best content, deliverable to anyone, on any screen,” said Avi Cohen, CEO at MX1. “Our customers -- video content providers – are benefitting greatly from this new deal as they are able to bring services to market faster, customise their offerings based on geographic location, and scale quickly to accommodate viewers who are in multiple locations with various standards and screens.”

Follow us on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SES_Satellites

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ses

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SES.Satellites

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/SESVideoChannel

Blog: https://www.ses.com/news/blogs

Media Gallery: https://www.ses.com/media-gallery

SES White papers are available under: https://www.ses.com/news/whitepapers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419006109/en/

Contact information

SES

Markus Payer

Corporate Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

Markus.Payer@ses.com