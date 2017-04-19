PPG Issues Statement
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in connection with its proposal to AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS:AKZOY) to form a combined company:
PPG has listened carefully to AkzoNobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in the merits of combining the two companies. PPG believes that AkzoNobel’s new strategic plan will be more risky and create more uncertainty for AkzoNobel stakeholders including employees and pensioners, as Akzo's revised strategy would create two smaller, unproven companies and result in additional restructuring.
PPG has a proven, demonstrated record of executing on strategic actions and driving performance and growth, and we continue to believe that a combination of PPG and AkzoNobel is in the best interest of all stakeholders. The combined company will be much better positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in our markets and deliver superior shareholder returns.
PPG’s proposal would create more value, as it provides an immediate cash payout far in excess of AkzoNobel’s special dividend and is supplemented with PPG shares. PPG has a proven track record of delivering superior shareholder returns over the last 5-year and 10-year periods, and we believe past performance remains the best predictor of future performance.
By listening to our shareholders and delivering innovative products that enable our customers to be more successful, PPG has consistently delivered value in excess of the S&P 500 average. We have not heard anything today that changes our belief in the value of combining the two companies, and now is the time for a complete review and full consideration of our compelling proposal to combine PPG and AkzoNobel. We will be stronger together.
To view the previous announcements related to PPG’s proposal to discuss a combination with AkzoNobel, click here. To learn more about PPG, visit www.ppg.com.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in, into or from, directly or indirectly, any other jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.
PPG Overview and its History and Commitment in the Netherlands
PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™
PPG is a leading global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials. PPG has annual revenues of approximately $15 billion and a current market capitalization of approximately $27 billion. Over $4.1 billion of PPG’s annual revenues is in Europe, with approximately $360 million in annual revenues in the Netherlands, where PPG has a deep commitment and a long history in the country, dating back nearly 300 years.
Today, PPG employs more than 45,000 employees worldwide, with nearly 1,000 in the Netherlands and another 14,000 across the rest of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. PPG operates over 150 plants globally, including 45 plants across 15 countries in Europe, with facilities in Tiel, Delfzijl, Amsterdam, Uithoorn and Den Bosch in the Netherlands.
At PPG, employees work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that customers trust to protect and beautify their products. Through dedication and creativity, PPG employees solve their customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward.
PPG serves the construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. Ranked No. 182 in the FORTUNE 500, PPG was named Fortune’s most admired company in the chemicals sector in 2017.
Every day, PPG collaborates with employees and community partners to make its vision of bringing color and brightness to communities a reality. PPG dedicates its financial resources, products and its passionate employee volunteers to address the needs of communities and to help transform and brighten lives.
In 2016, PPG supported hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. PPG’s signature program is its COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ initiative, which increases its commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community spaces, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. Since the program’s launch, PPG employee volunteers completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, positively impacting 1.8 million people. This included 15 projects in Europe, including the beautification of the Amsta Karaad residential care facility in Amsterdam. PPG has approximately 80 Colorful Communities projects planned for 2017, with more than 15 identified within Europe.
PPG also has been a significant financial contributor to the NEMO Science Center in Amsterdam, and the company matches employee charitable contributions in the Netherlands and across Europe in addition to our U.S. and Canada operations.
PPG will soon be reporting in its 2016 Sustainability Report that since 2012, the company has reduced its waste disposal intensity by 11 percent and reduced its greenhouse gas intensity by 29 percent, to mention just two of its accomplishments. PPG’s sustainability efforts and activities have been recognized worldwide, including in 2015, when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group named PPG its “Sustainability Supplier of the Year” for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
To learn more about PPG, visit www.ppg.com.
