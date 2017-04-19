IFF to Release First Quarter 2017 Results May 8
19.4.2017 23:15 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it will release its first quarter 2017 earnings results following the market close on Monday, May 8, 2017. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in beloved foods and beverages, iconic fine fragrances and household goods, as well as indispensable personal and skincare products. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419006506/en/
Contact information
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Michael DeVeau, 212-708-7164
VP, Global Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Settlement Agreement Reached Regarding Infringement of Andersen Tax Trademarks in the U.S.19.4.2017 20:42
MoHala Enterprises, doing business as Sundial Consulting, and Andersen Tax today announced that they have reached an amicable settlement to a trademark infringement dispute that began in March, 2017. Although the specific terms of the resolution are confidential, MoHala Enterprises d/b/a Sundial Consulting has agreed never to use the terms “Andersen” or “Arthur Andersen” to promote its professional services consultancy, and has withdrawn its membership as an affiliate of the French society calling itself “Arthur Andersen & Co.” Sundial Consulting will also be dissolving Arthur Andersen LLP, a California limited liability partnership it previously formed for purposes of serving as the U.S. member and affiliate of this French society. Andersen Tax, which is the owner of multiple trademark registrations incorporating the name “Andersen” for tax and business consultation services around the world,
PPG Issues Statement19.4.2017 19:30
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today issued the following statement in connection with its proposal to AkzoNobel (AKZA.AS:AKZOY) to form a combined company: PPG has listened carefully to AkzoNobel's new strategic plan, and we continue to believe in the merits of combining the two companies. PPG believes that AkzoNobel’s new strategic plan will be more risky and create more uncertainty for AkzoNobel stakeholders including employees and pensioners, as Akzo's revised strategy would create two smaller, unproven companies and result in additional restructuring. PPG has a proven, demonstrated record of executing on strategic actions and driving performance and growth, and we continue to believe that a combination of PPG and AkzoNobel is in the best interest of all stakeholders. The combined company will be much better positioned to take advantage of the opportunities in our markets and deliver superior
IBC Launches 365 Online Community Platform for Global Media, Entertainment and Technology Industry19.4.2017 19:20
IBC is delighted to announce the launch of IBC365 at www.ibc.org, a new online community platform and weekly e-bulletin that will share IBC’s unparalleled business knowledge and insight through fresh and original content, throughout the year. As part of IBC’s remit to be run “by the industry, for the industry”, the organisation recently commissioned extensive independent research to take the pulse of the broadcast and media industry and pinpoint areas where IBC could offer greater value to 1,700+ exhibitors and 55,000+ visitors of the IBC Show in Amsterdam in September. A key finding of the research was a desire for more IBC-generated industry insight outside of show time. IBC Chief Executive Michael Crimp said: “For several years IBC stakeholders have asked for access to the wealth of knowledge generated by our wide range of industry experts. IBC365 enables us to deliver th
SES: MX1 and VUBIQUITY Sign Global Linear Distribution Deal19.4.2017 18:40
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that MX1, a global media services company wholly owned by SES, and VUBIQUITY, the leading provider of media technology solutions and premium content services that connects content owners with video providers to deliver entertainment on any screen, have signed a multi-year linear distribution deal. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419006109/en/ MX1 and VUBIQUITY Sign Global Linear Distribution Deal (Photo: Business Wire) The new service offering combines VUBIQUITY's linear transport portfolio with MX1’s service infrastructure and future-proof content aggregation management and delivery technology. These capabilities offer broadcasters, TV channels, affiliates, rights holders and content aggregators the ability to aggregate cont
Rimini Street Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Q1 Financial Results19.4.2017 16:00
Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal 2017 Q1 ending March 31, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419005497/en/ Rimini Street Announces Preliminary Fiscal 2017 Q1 Financial Results - Revenue of $49 million, up 42% year over year (Photo: Business Wire) Record Revenue and Strong Momentum The Compan
Patent-Protected Indirect Bonding Techniques from 3M Oral Care19.4.2017 16:00
As thousands of orthodontists and staff from around the world descend on the Annual Session of the American Association of Orthodontists in San Diego, CA this week, 3M is proud to announce a broad portfolio of issued patents and intellectual property rights, issued over the last few years, encompassing indirect bonding for orthodontic treatments. Claims covered by these patents intend to enable orthodontists to improve their bracket placement accuracy—and, ultimately, lead to better clinical outcomes. The issued patents cover a wide selection of methods and articles used today for indirectly bonding brackets, including: Method of making an indirect bonding tray for orthodontic treatment Methods and assemblies for making an orthodontic bonding tray using rapid prototyping Apparatus for indirect bonding of orthodontic appliance
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme