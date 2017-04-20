MediaLink Begins Global Expansion Strategy

20.4.2017 14:53 | Business Wire

MediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm part of Ascential plc, today announced the launch of MediaLink in London, its first office to be located outside of the United States. Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink, also announced that the company’s Vice Chair, Wenda Harris Millard, will relocate to London to establish and manage the new office in mid-May.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005702/en/

Wenda Harris Millard (Photo: Business Wire)

When the Ascential acquisition was announced in February, Kassan stated an intention to leverage the parent company’s global footprint to grow his business across the world. The expansion of MediaLink into London comes just a few weeks after the deal was confirmed.

“Our plan is to go global and go fast,” said Kassan. “We are making a strong commitment to geographic expansion to further serve the needs of our current and future clients. We are also putting the new office in the very capable hands of Wenda, who has been instrumental to the success of MediaLink in the U.S., and who has the global dexterity and business acumen required to expertly serve our clients in the U.K. and European markets as we continue to expand.”

Millard, Vice Chair of MediaLink, serves as senior advisor to several multi-national leaders and oversees Talent@MediaLink, an executive search and board-placement practice. She will retain her current responsibilities as she establishes the U.K.-based operations. Before MediaLink, Millard was Co-CEO and President, Media, for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc., and prior to that she was Chief Sales Officer at Yahoo! Prior to Yahoo!, Millard was Chief Internet Officer at Ziff Davis Media and President of Ziff Davis Internet and before that a founding member of the executive team at DoubleClick.

“MediaLink occupies a unique position in the marketplace, delivering innovation strategies to help established companies grow and emerging businesses succeed in a digital world,” said Millard. “We sit at the center of media, entertainment, technology and marketing, and I’m thrilled to bring our perspective and expertise to Europe.”

Duncan Painter, Chief Executive, Ascential plc said, "This is a clear step to fast-track MediaLink's business and further increase its presence outside the US. We are continuing to develop synergies between MediaLink and our other businesses to better serve our customers and bring additional elements to our growth strategy."

According to Kassan, MediaLink is planning additional expansion and will focus next on Asia.

About MediaLink:

MediaLink operates at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising, entertainment and technology, delivering companies the advice, partners and opportunities it needs to enable change and drive actionable solutions. Unlike any other company in the strategic advisory space, MediaLink helps companies execute in the core areas of revenue acceleration, industry marketing, investor strategy, data and technology solutions, and talent (including retained Executive Search). Founded in 2003 by Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink employs 120+ professionals in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London. MediaLink is an Ascential company. www.medialink.com

About Ascential plc:

Ascential is a global business-to-business media company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services.

Ascential powers the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data business Groundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail and MediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm.

Ascential’s premium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. www.ascential.com

