Leading Artificial Intelligence Company, Digital Reasoning, Appoints Brett Jackson as CEO to Accelerate Growth
20.4.2017 15:00 | Business Wire
Brett Jackson has joined Digital Reasoning as the company’s CEO. As a seasoned leader of growth companies in data analytics and enterprise software, Jackson will work with the executive team to drive operational effectiveness, scalability, and new growth opportunities. Founder Tim Estes has transitioned to President after 17 years as the company’s CEO and will be focused on expanding the company’s lead in artificial intelligence that understands human communications for the world’s most important enterprises.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005524/en/
Brett Jackson, CEO of Digital Reasoning (Photo: Business Wire)
“Artificial intelligence is the hottest and most competitive field of technology today. As a company poised for rapid global growth, Digital Reasoning will benefit from having an experienced CEO with a track record of success, including taking a company to IPO, who can navigate the amazing opportunities ahead of us,” said Estes. “We sought a leader who shares our passion for delivering disruptive technology that improves the world. Brett stood out due to his blend of proven leadership and industry knowledge, which will help Digital Reasoning achieve what I set out to accomplish when I founded the company.”
Drawing on the credibility of Digital Reasoning’s trusted technology, Jackson will lead the company through its next business phase by enhancing operations, business development, long-term corporate strategy, as well as driving expansion into new markets. He recently served as CEO and chairman of Logi Analytics, guiding its growth and establishing the company as the leader in embedded analytics. Prior to this, Jackson was CEO of Digital Harbor where he helped the company launch and expand its risk and compliance business in the financial services market. He was also a founding member of Axent Technologies, an enterprise information security company, and was instrumental in taking the company from founding through IPO.
“I was drawn to Digital Reasoning because of its exceptional people and the magnitude of its market opportunity. Tim and his team have created technology that has proven that artificial intelligence can solve some of our most difficult problems and uncover compelling opportunities,” said Jackson. “With this as its foundation, Digital Reasoning has found customers among the world’s leading and most demanding organizations. It is evolving as a global brand and I could not resist the opportunity to combine its long-held mission with new, aggressive business goals for greater impact and reach.”
About Digital Reasoning
Digital Reasoning is a global leader in using artificial intelligence to understand human communications. Our award-winning cognitive computing platform, Synthesys®, automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world’s most elite companies, organizations, and agencies.
Our technology has been proven to find critical risks and valuable revenue-generating opportunities, delivering rapid and large return on investment in the most complex big data and analytical environments.
Digital Reasoning is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, and London. www.digitalreasoning.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005524/en/
Contact information
Digital Reasoning
Jason Beck, 615-567-8633
jason.beck@digitalreasoning.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Watch now: BizWireTV Covers Audi and Mitsubishi’s Big Debuts at the 2017 New York International Auto Show and Jude Law Signs for WB’s Fantastic Beasts Sequel20.4.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch what’s happening in the world of Quick Biz Hits. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005407/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Audi of America Launches Audi Sport Brand at 2017 New York International Auto Show. Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil 2018 Outlander Sport at 2017 New York Internatio
MediaLink Begins Global Expansion Strategy20.4.2017 14:53
MediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm part of Ascential plc, today announced the launch of MediaLink in London, its first office to be located outside of the United States. Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink, also announced that the company’s Vice Chair, Wenda Harris Millard, will relocate to London to establish and manage the new office in mid-May. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005702/en/ Wenda Harris Millard (Photo: Business Wire) When the Ascential acquisition was announced in February, Kassan stated an intention to leverage the parent company’s global footprint to grow his business across the world. The expansion of MediaLink into London comes just a few weeks after the deal was confirmed. “Our plan is to go global and
GSMA Announces Additional Speakers for Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security20.4.2017 10:00
The GSMA today announced additional speakers for the 2017 Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security conference taking place 23-24 May at the Hilton The Hague in The Netherlands. In cooperation with The Hague Security Delta and The Municipality of The Hague, Mobile 360 Series – Privacy & Security will include a combination of keynote presentations, panel discussions, technology demonstrations and in-depth case studies that address the growing importance of privacy and security globally. The GSMA also announced that Huawei is supporting Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security as Global Industry Supporter. “Building on the success of the Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security event last year, we are delighted to be again partnering with The Hague Security Delta and The Municipality of The Hague to further explore the state of network security and data privacy,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing
SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle for Defence, Security and Humanitarian Missions20.4.2017 09:55
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG)announced its new government product Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV), a SATCOM-enabled platform capable of providing high-speed connectivity and global communications services tailored to a broad range of commercial, civil, humanitarian and defence missions around the world. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170419006816/en/ SES Launches Rapid Response Vehicle for Defence, Security and Humanitarian Missions (Photo: Business Wire) The Rapid Response Vehicle is the world’s first mobile platform to offer collaborative communications technologies over multiple orbits and frequencies, including Ku-, Ka- and Military X- and Ka-bands, across SES’s GEO fleet and fibre-like Ka-band delivered over its MEO constellation. The versatile RRV can easily adapt with
ABB Continues Its Transformation20.4.2017 07:57
FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Revenues up 3 percent1 Base order growth of 2 percent Total orders reflects lower large contract awards; book to bill ratio2 1.07x Operational EBITA margin2 12.1%; solid operating leverage considering 60 bps positive insurance reserve adjustment in 2016 Net income $724 million versus $500 million; operational EPS +1%3 Cash flow from operating activities $509 million reflects delay of incentive payments caused by the South Korea case Active portfolio management: high-voltage cables divestment closed, B&R acquisition announced April 4 Commercial launch of ABB AbilityTM “ABB delivered its second consecutive quarter of revenue growth. Underlying operational performance improved cons
IFF to Release First Quarter 2017 Results May 819.4.2017 23:15
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it will release its first quarter 2017 earnings results following the market close on Monday, May 8, 2017. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay. Meet IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme