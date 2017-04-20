Leading Artificial Intelligence Company, Digital Reasoning, Appoints Brett Jackson as CEO to Accelerate Growth

20.4.2017 15:00 | Business Wire

Brett Jackson has joined Digital Reasoning as the company’s CEO. As a seasoned leader of growth companies in data analytics and enterprise software, Jackson will work with the executive team to drive operational effectiveness, scalability, and new growth opportunities. Founder Tim Estes has transitioned to President after 17 years as the company’s CEO and will be focused on expanding the company’s lead in artificial intelligence that understands human communications for the world’s most important enterprises.

“Artificial intelligence is the hottest and most competitive field of technology today. As a company poised for rapid global growth, Digital Reasoning will benefit from having an experienced CEO with a track record of success, including taking a company to IPO, who can navigate the amazing opportunities ahead of us,” said Estes. “We sought a leader who shares our passion for delivering disruptive technology that improves the world. Brett stood out due to his blend of proven leadership and industry knowledge, which will help Digital Reasoning achieve what I set out to accomplish when I founded the company.”

Drawing on the credibility of Digital Reasoning’s trusted technology, Jackson will lead the company through its next business phase by enhancing operations, business development, long-term corporate strategy, as well as driving expansion into new markets. He recently served as CEO and chairman of Logi Analytics, guiding its growth and establishing the company as the leader in embedded analytics. Prior to this, Jackson was CEO of Digital Harbor where he helped the company launch and expand its risk and compliance business in the financial services market. He was also a founding member of Axent Technologies, an enterprise information security company, and was instrumental in taking the company from founding through IPO.

“I was drawn to Digital Reasoning because of its exceptional people and the magnitude of its market opportunity. Tim and his team have created technology that has proven that artificial intelligence can solve some of our most difficult problems and uncover compelling opportunities,” said Jackson. “With this as its foundation, Digital Reasoning has found customers among the world’s leading and most demanding organizations. It is evolving as a global brand and I could not resist the opportunity to combine its long-held mission with new, aggressive business goals for greater impact and reach.”

Digital Reasoning is a global leader in using artificial intelligence to understand human communications. Our award-winning cognitive computing platform, Synthesys®, automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world’s most elite companies, organizations, and agencies.

Our technology has been proven to find critical risks and valuable revenue-generating opportunities, delivering rapid and large return on investment in the most complex big data and analytical environments.

Digital Reasoning is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has offices in Washington, D.C., New York, and London. www.digitalreasoning.com

