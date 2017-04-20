AerSale Hires Basil Barimo As Chief Operating Officer
20.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
AerSale ® announced today that Basil Barimo has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Barimo will serve as a member of the senior management team and be responsible for the day-to-day global operations of AerSale, providing strategic leadership and oversight to assigned departments.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005060/en/
Basil Barimo joins AerSale as COO (Photo: Business Wire)
“As the breadth of our service and product offerings continues to expand, we determined that AerSale needs a Chief Operating Officer dedicated solely to day-to-day operations. We sought to strengthen our management team by adding an industry expert with an impressive track record to give us more depth and operational leadership to execute on our growth strategy,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “Basil’s experience in strategic execution and transforming company operations will make him a vital member of our team.”
With nearly three decades of aviation experience driving complex organizations to deliver exceptional performance, Barimo is an influential and well-networked leader who has held senior management roles in public, private, and top industry trade organizations. His extensive scope of expertise includes general and operations management, airline operational leadership, aerospace manufacturing, airline industry politics, and MRO marketing and pricing strategies. Barimo was most recently Executive Vice President, Repair Group for the NORDAM Group, and previously served as Vice President of Operations and Safety for the Air Transport Association of America, Vice President of Operations for Avborne, Inc., and Senior Director of Maintenance Quality Assurance at US Airways.
AerSale co-founder Robert Nichols, who has been the company’s Chief Operating Officer since inception, stated: “The size and complexity of AerSale’s day-to-day operations now requires so much of my time that I have been unable to focus on building the business, which is my primary role as one of the principal founders. With Basil running day-to-day, I can now refocus on scaling the business, strategic partnerships, business development, acquisitions, executive recruiting, and global strategy.”
A global aviation leader, AerSale supplies aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and OEM used serviceable material to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing organizations, government entities, multinational OEMs, and independent MROs. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
For more information, visit www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005060/en/
