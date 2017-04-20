Gilead to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at The International Liver Congress™ 2017
20.4.2017 16:30 | Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that it will present data from 15 abstracts on the pathogenesis and treatment of NASH this week at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam. This includes data Gilead will present during the opening session of the congress, which indicate that fibrosis is the primary determinant of NASH clinical disease progression (#GS-004). Gilead will also present data on investigational compounds targeting distinct mechanisms of action being studied individually, and as combination therapies, for the treatment of NASH.
NASH is a chronic liver disease associated with steatosis, or accumulation of fat within the liver, that can lead to inflammation, progressive fibrosis and cirrhosis. The median survival for a NASH patient with cirrhosis (F4) is approximately five years.
While found to be ineffective for reducing liver fibrosis in patients with NASH, Phase 2b studies of simtuzumab, have generated important data on the clinical progression of the disease. These analyses indicate that the primary determinant of progression to cirrhosis in patients with bridging fibrosis or to events of hepatic decompensation in patients with cirrhosis is the fibrosis stage at baseline, and its change over time. Data from the simtuzumab studies also show that modest weight loss (≥5 percent of body weight), observed in approximately 10 percent of patients, does not reduce progression to cirrhosis in NASH patients with bridging fibrosis, and that weight loss did not prevent hepatic decompensation in patients with cirrhosis (#SAT-318, #THU-362).
“These analyses provide important insights into the natural history of NASH, especially among patients with advanced disease,” said Arun J. Sanyal, MD, lead study author and Professor of Medicine, Physiology and Molecular Pathology, School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University. “The results indicate that liver fibrosis is a key focus for therapeutic intervention.”
“NASH patients with advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis face the greatest risk of clinical complications and have the most urgent need for therapeutic options,” said Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Gilead. “Clinical trials across Gilead’s NASH pipeline are focused on this patient group, with the goal of reversing fibrosis and reducing disease progression in patients with advanced fibrosis.”
Selonsertib Studies
Several abstracts to be presented at the conference provide new insight into the potential of selonsertib, an investigational apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1) inhibitor, in NASH patients with advanced fibrosis. Additional analyses from an open-label Phase 2 study of selonsertib indicate that improvement in liver fibrosis observed with selonsertib treatment was associated with consistent reductions in several noninvasive measures, including markers of liver cell death and inflammation (#PS-090), liver stiffness as assessed by magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) and liver fat as assessed by MRI-proton density fat fraction (PDFF) (#SAT-489, #SAT-483). Patients with fibrosis regression due to selonsertib also reported improved patient-reported outcomes (#PS-092). Collectively, these data demonstrate the consistency of the anti-fibrotic effects of selonsertib and highlight the potential of noninvasive assessment in monitoring response to treatment. An additional analysis from this study to be presented during an oral session also demonstrated accelerated aging based on an epigenetic clock, that is associated with the severity of fibrosis in patients with NASH (#PS-093).
Combination Therapy Data
Gilead will also present data from a preclinical study for an investigational combination of NASH therapies targeting different mechanisms of action. In a mouse model of NASH, treatment with the combination of an ASK1 inhibitor and GS-9674, an investigational non-steroidal Farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, demonstrated greater reduction in hepatic steatosis and in the expression of genes associated with fibrosis compared to either agent alone (#PS-030). The preclinical data also demonstrate that ASK1 and FXR help regulate independent pathways contributing to NASH, supporting the investigation of the combination of selonsertib and GS-9674 in patients with NASH.
Further information about the clinical studies described above can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Gilead’s Clinical Programs in NASH
Gilead is advancing a pipeline of novel investigational therapies for the treatment of NASH with advanced fibrosis. Gilead is currently planning or conducting Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating single-agent and combination therapy approaches against multiple core pathways associated with NASH – metabolic dysregulation, inflammation and fibrosis. Compounds in development include an ASK1 inhibitor, selonsertib; an FXR agonist, GS-9674; and GS-0976, an inhibitor of Acetyl-CoA Carboxylase (ACC). Phase 3 trials evaluating selonsertib among NASH patients with bridging fibrosis (F3) or cirrhosis (F4) are ongoing (the STELLAR program). GS-9674 and GS-0976 are currently in Phase 2 studies.
Selonsertib, GS-9674, and GS-0976, alone and in combination, are investigational therapies and have not been determined to be safe or efficacious.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead’s ability to complete its Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial programs evaluating selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 in patients with NASH in the currently anticipated timelines or at all. In addition, there is the possibility of unfavorable results from further clinical trials involving these compounds. Further, it is possible that Gilead may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 if, for example, Gilead believes commercialization will be difficult relative to other opportunities in its pipeline. As a result, selonsertib, GS-9674 and GS-0976 may never be successfully commercialized. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005269/en/
Contact information
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Investors
Sung Lee, 650-524-7792
or
Media
Nathan Kaiser, 650-522-1853
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PPG Highlights Reduced Emissions, Waste and Energy Use in 201620.4.2017 20:41
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it achieved its goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste four years ahead of its 2020 target. The company made the announcement as it released its 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, which details PPG’s progress toward achieving its 2020 sustainability goals. The report is available at sustainability.ppg.com. GHG emissions intensity at the company in 2016 dropped 29 percent from the 2012 baseline, while total waste disposal intensity declined 11 percent during the same period. PPG initiated a number of process improvements to achieve the goals. The company also continued the transformation of its business portfolio to focus on paint, coatings and specialty materials. In 2016, PPG’s strategic actions included the sales of its flat glass and European fiber glass businesses, and the sale of its ownership interest in two Asian fiber glass join
Head to Iceland on the Land Rover Experience with Mytyres.co.uk and Continental20.4.2017 19:03
Customers of Mytyres.co.uk and Continental can look forward to a very special prize draw: From 1 to 30 April 2017, Europe’s largest online tyre dealer is cooperating with the premium tyre manufacturer to offer 16 spots on the Land Rover Experience trip to Iceland. From 30 August to 4 September 2017, the lucky winners will leave their everyday life behind and head off on an Icelandic adventure. During the six-day Experience trip, participants will travel through rocky highlands, swamps, and lava fields - the ultimate off-road challenge for people and vehicles alike. Discover Iceland’s breath-taking wild landscapes and natural spectacles, from volcanic lakes and geysers to waterfalls and gigantic glaciers. Travel, accommodation, and transport is included for all participants. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006127
Gilead Presents Data at the International Liver Congress™ 2017 Supporting the Efficacy and Safety of Vemlidy in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B After 96 Weeks, and Also After Switching From Viread20.4.2017 19:00
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced 96-week results from two ongoing Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of daily Vemlidy® (tenofovir alafenamide, TAF 25mg) in immune active patients and in patients switching from Gilead’s Viread® (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF 300mg). Vemlidy is a once-daily treatment approved for adults with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection with compensated liver disease. In addition, Gilead presented data from preclinical studies of investigational compounds being studied for their potential role in HBV cure strategies. Data are being presented this week at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam. Vemlidy is a novel, targeted prodrug of tenofovir that has demonstrated antiviral efficacy that is noninferior to that of Viread at Week 48 in patients with chronic HBV. Vemlidy treatment at the same time point also
Replicor discloses achievement of 1 year functional control of HBV and HDV with NAPs and new mechanistic insights in NAP pharmacology20.4.2017 17:02
Replicor Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company targeting a cure for chronic HBV and HDV infection, today disclosed significant new data on NAP activity in HBV and HDV infections at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2017 annual meeting held April 19-23, 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Updates in the REP 301 (HBV/HDV coinfection) and REP 401 (HBV infection) studies demonstrated important advances: 1. In the REP 301 study, previously reported functional control at 24 weeks follow-up of HBV (5/12 patients) and HDV (7/12 patients) was shown to be maintained at one year, demonstrating the durability of functional control established with NAP based therapy (poster LBP-507). 2. In the REP 401 study, 30 patients have received at least 12 weeks of NAP exposure and serum HBsAg response over time continues to improve: current reductions
Protecting Those Who Protect Us: PPSS Group Introduces Slash Proof Clothing20.4.2017 17:00
SlashPRO™ Slash Proof Clothing is designed to protect prison and corrections officers, homeland security professionals, those working within law enforcement, border control, immigration and everyone in the private security sector. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005615/en/ SlashPRO Slash Resistant Clothing can effectively help protect professionals working within hostile environments from laceration, subsequent rapid blood loss and death! (Photo: Business Wire) Slashing dangers are relatively frequent for these men and women. It is an occupational risk they face on a daily basis. Subsequent rapid blood loss often leads to fatality, and it is the SlashPRO™ mission to protect professionals at risk, with a range of easy-to-wear, slash-resistant clothing. The S
Maxion Wheels Market Leading Commercial Vehicle Steel Wheels on Display at Automechanika Dubai 201720.4.2017 16:18
Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, announced today its participation in this year’s Automechanika Dubai show from May 7-9, 2017 in Hall 7/Booth 7-E22. Customers and visitors to the Maxion Wheels exhibit will have the opportunity to learn more about the state-of-the-art commercial vehicle steel wheels that have supported the success of global original equipment manufacturers for almost 100 years. One of the key products on display will be the new 8.5” x 24” wheel for tubeless tire applications in the Middle East and Africa. The wheel boasts 15 percent less weight than the prior generation wheel, enhancing tire life and improving fuel efficiency. ABOUT MAXION WHEELS Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme