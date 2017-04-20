Protecting Those Who Protect Us: PPSS Group Introduces Slash Proof Clothing

20.4.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

SlashPRO™ Slash Proof Clothing is designed to protect prison and corrections officers, homeland security professionals, those working within law enforcement, border control, immigration and everyone in the private security sector.

SlashPRO Slash Resistant Clothing can effectively help protect professionals working within hostile environments from laceration, subsequent rapid blood loss and death! (Photo: Business Wire)

Slashing dangers are relatively frequent for these men and women. It is an occupational risk they face on a daily basis. Subsequent rapid blood loss often leads to fatality, and it is the SlashPRO™ mission to protect professionals at risk, with a range of easy-to-wear, slash-resistant clothing.

The SlashPRO™ clothing range provides extensive protection to body and limbs, also covering the five main arterial areas: Radial (wrist), Brachial (along bicep), Carotid (throat), Axillary (beneath arm pit) and Femoral (thigh region).

Rusty Keeble, CEO of U.S. based ‘The Gang Enforcement Company’ commented: “The slash-resistant combat shirt is one bad ass piece of officer protection wear. The design is comfortable, professional-looking and allows you to move freely and naturally".

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group is excited and pleased: “I am absolutely thrilled and genuinely happy knowing SlashPRO™ Clothing has finally been launched.”

“Following several reported incidents, which have seen officers around the world being slashed and suffering rapid blood loss, my team and I felt strongly that slash-resistant clothing can prevent such injuries and ultimately save lives”.

One of the most recent reported incidents took place at the Maghaberry Jail in Northern Ireland in May this year. This assault saw a female prison officer being slashed across her face. Full details can be found on the Irish News website: click here

Orders for SlashPRO™ clothing have been taken from highly regarded professionals, privately owned companies and government agencies worldwide, of which many have provided excellent testimonial to the quality of the clothing range.

Please visit www.slash-pro.com to view the full catalogue of slash- and cut-resistant clothing, as well as testimonials and a filmed product demonstration.

PPSS Group is a UK headquartered (and also U.S. registered) firm specialising in the design, development and manufacturing of high performance body armour and protective clothing - offering protection from firearms, edged weapons, hypodermic needles as well as blunt force trauma and human bites.

