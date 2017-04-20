Head to Iceland on the Land Rover Experience with Mytyres.co.uk and Continental
20.4.2017 19:03 | Business Wire
Customers of Mytyres.co.uk and Continental can look forward to a very special prize draw: From 1 to 30 April 2017, Europe’s largest online tyre dealer is cooperating with the premium tyre manufacturer to offer 16 spots on the Land Rover Experience trip to Iceland. From 30 August to 4 September 2017, the lucky winners will leave their everyday life behind and head off on an Icelandic adventure. During the six-day Experience trip, participants will travel through rocky highlands, swamps, and lava fields - the ultimate off-road challenge for people and vehicles alike. Discover Iceland’s breath-taking wild landscapes and natural spectacles, from volcanic lakes and geysers to waterfalls and gigantic glaciers. Travel, accommodation, and transport is included for all participants.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006127/en/
During the six-day Experience trip, participants will travel through rocky highlands, swamps, and lava fields (Photo: Business Wire)
To take part, simply buy at least two Continental tyres online from Mytyres.co.uk during the promotional period - the offer applies to all tyre models and sizes. Simply register for the prize draw when paying for your tyres, and with a bit of luck you’ll be on your way to Iceland! The campaign is being run in 16 European countries. One winner will be selected from each country.
Customers can find a wide range of Continental tyres at Mytyres.co.uk. This renowned manufacturer is one of the world’s market leaders, offering premium products for every class of vehicle. If you still need to switch out your winter tyres, head to Mytyres.co.uk to find Continental’s entire range of summer tyres. The practical search function enables customers to find the perfect product quickly and easily.
For more information about the prize draw, head to http://www.mytyres.co.uk/cgi-bin/rshop.pl?dsco=110&cart_id=88711404.110.25534&Cookie=&s_p=continental-landrover-experience-tour-2017
About Mytyres.co.uk
There are over 100 tyre brands and more than 25,000 models of tyres to be found at Mytyres.co.uk - also including the latest best-rated tyres from official comparison tests. The product portfolio not only includes tyres for cars, motorbikes, lorries, commercial vehicles and buses, but also wheel-tyre sets, rims and car replacement parts and accessories. Particularly practical: new tyres can be delivered quickly and free of charge* to any address provided. When purchasing tyres, buyers can also choose from more than 2,000 professional car workshop partners across the UK and have the tyres sent to them directly for professional fitting. Many of our partner workshops offer also additional services, such as tyre storage.
*2 tyres and more
Buy tyres online:
www.mytyres.co.uk, www.reifendirekt.de, www.reifendirekt.at, www.reifendirekt.ch, www.123pneus.ch, www.autobandenmarkt.nl, www.123pneus.fr, www.gommadiretto.it, www.neumaticos-online.es and in many other Delticom online shops
Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com
All about tyres from A to Z: www.tyres.net
Information about the company: www.delti.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420006127/en/
Contact information
insignis Agentur für
Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)
Henning Jahns
Tel.: +49-511-132214-14
Fax: +49-511-132214-99
delticom@insignis.de
or
Delticom AG
Anne Lena Peters
Tel.: +49-511-93634-8909
Fax: +49-511-93634-8301
anne.lena.peters@delti.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PPG Highlights Reduced Emissions, Waste and Energy Use in 201620.4.2017 20:41
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it achieved its goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste four years ahead of its 2020 target. The company made the announcement as it released its 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, which details PPG’s progress toward achieving its 2020 sustainability goals. The report is available at sustainability.ppg.com. GHG emissions intensity at the company in 2016 dropped 29 percent from the 2012 baseline, while total waste disposal intensity declined 11 percent during the same period. PPG initiated a number of process improvements to achieve the goals. The company also continued the transformation of its business portfolio to focus on paint, coatings and specialty materials. In 2016, PPG’s strategic actions included the sales of its flat glass and European fiber glass businesses, and the sale of its ownership interest in two Asian fiber glass join
Gilead Presents Data at the International Liver Congress™ 2017 Supporting the Efficacy and Safety of Vemlidy in Patients with Chronic Hepatitis B After 96 Weeks, and Also After Switching From Viread20.4.2017 19:00
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced 96-week results from two ongoing Phase 3 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of daily Vemlidy® (tenofovir alafenamide, TAF 25mg) in immune active patients and in patients switching from Gilead’s Viread® (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, TDF 300mg). Vemlidy is a once-daily treatment approved for adults with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection with compensated liver disease. In addition, Gilead presented data from preclinical studies of investigational compounds being studied for their potential role in HBV cure strategies. Data are being presented this week at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam. Vemlidy is a novel, targeted prodrug of tenofovir that has demonstrated antiviral efficacy that is noninferior to that of Viread at Week 48 in patients with chronic HBV. Vemlidy treatment at the same time point also
Replicor discloses achievement of 1 year functional control of HBV and HDV with NAPs and new mechanistic insights in NAP pharmacology20.4.2017 17:02
Replicor Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company targeting a cure for chronic HBV and HDV infection, today disclosed significant new data on NAP activity in HBV and HDV infections at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2017 annual meeting held April 19-23, 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Updates in the REP 301 (HBV/HDV coinfection) and REP 401 (HBV infection) studies demonstrated important advances: 1. In the REP 301 study, previously reported functional control at 24 weeks follow-up of HBV (5/12 patients) and HDV (7/12 patients) was shown to be maintained at one year, demonstrating the durability of functional control established with NAP based therapy (poster LBP-507). 2. In the REP 401 study, 30 patients have received at least 12 weeks of NAP exposure and serum HBsAg response over time continues to improve: current reductions
Protecting Those Who Protect Us: PPSS Group Introduces Slash Proof Clothing20.4.2017 17:00
SlashPRO™ Slash Proof Clothing is designed to protect prison and corrections officers, homeland security professionals, those working within law enforcement, border control, immigration and everyone in the private security sector. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170420005615/en/ SlashPRO Slash Resistant Clothing can effectively help protect professionals working within hostile environments from laceration, subsequent rapid blood loss and death! (Photo: Business Wire) Slashing dangers are relatively frequent for these men and women. It is an occupational risk they face on a daily basis. Subsequent rapid blood loss often leads to fatality, and it is the SlashPRO™ mission to protect professionals at risk, with a range of easy-to-wear, slash-resistant clothing. The S
Gilead to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) at The International Liver Congress™ 201720.4.2017 16:30
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that it will present data from 15 abstracts on the pathogenesis and treatment of NASH this week at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam. This includes data Gilead will present during the opening session of the congress, which indicate that fibrosis is the primary determinant of NASH clinical disease progression (#GS-004). Gilead will also present data on investigational compounds targeting distinct mechanisms of action being studied individually, and as combination therapies, for the treatment of NASH. NASH is a chronic liver disease associated with steatosis, or accumulation of fat within the liver, that can lead to inflammation, progressive fibrosis and cirrhosis. The median survival for a NASH patient with cirrhosis (F4) is approximately five years. While found to be ineffective for reducing liver fibrosi
Maxion Wheels Market Leading Commercial Vehicle Steel Wheels on Display at Automechanika Dubai 201720.4.2017 16:18
Maxion Wheels, the world’s largest wheel manufacturer, announced today its participation in this year’s Automechanika Dubai show from May 7-9, 2017 in Hall 7/Booth 7-E22. Customers and visitors to the Maxion Wheels exhibit will have the opportunity to learn more about the state-of-the-art commercial vehicle steel wheels that have supported the success of global original equipment manufacturers for almost 100 years. One of the key products on display will be the new 8.5” x 24” wheel for tubeless tire applications in the Middle East and Africa. The wheel boasts 15 percent less weight than the prior generation wheel, enhancing tire life and improving fuel efficiency. ABOUT MAXION WHEELS Maxion Wheels, a division of IOCHPE-MAXION S.A., is a leading wheel manufacturer for passenger cars, light trucks, buses, commercial trucks and trailers. The Company also
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme