Head to Iceland on the Land Rover Experience with Mytyres.co.uk and Continental

Customers of Mytyres.co.uk and Continental can look forward to a very special prize draw: From 1 to 30 April 2017, Europe’s largest online tyre dealer is cooperating with the premium tyre manufacturer to offer 16 spots on the Land Rover Experience trip to Iceland. From 30 August to 4 September 2017, the lucky winners will leave their everyday life behind and head off on an Icelandic adventure. During the six-day Experience trip, participants will travel through rocky highlands, swamps, and lava fields - the ultimate off-road challenge for people and vehicles alike. Discover Iceland’s breath-taking wild landscapes and natural spectacles, from volcanic lakes and geysers to waterfalls and gigantic glaciers. Travel, accommodation, and transport is included for all participants.

During the six-day Experience trip, participants will travel through rocky highlands, swamps, and lava fields (Photo: Business Wire)

To take part, simply buy at least two Continental tyres online from Mytyres.co.uk during the promotional period - the offer applies to all tyre models and sizes. Simply register for the prize draw when paying for your tyres, and with a bit of luck you’ll be on your way to Iceland! The campaign is being run in 16 European countries. One winner will be selected from each country.

Customers can find a wide range of Continental tyres at Mytyres.co.uk. This renowned manufacturer is one of the world’s market leaders, offering premium products for every class of vehicle. If you still need to switch out your winter tyres, head to Mytyres.co.uk to find Continental’s entire range of summer tyres. The practical search function enables customers to find the perfect product quickly and easily.

For more information about the prize draw, head to http://www.mytyres.co.uk/cgi-bin/rshop.pl?dsco=110&cart_id=88711404.110.25534&Cookie=&s_p=continental-landrover-experience-tour-2017

