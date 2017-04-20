PPG Highlights Reduced Emissions, Waste and Energy Use in 2016

20.4.2017 20:41 | Business Wire

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it achieved its goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and waste four years ahead of its 2020 target. The company made the announcement as it released its 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, which details PPG’s progress toward achieving its 2020 sustainability goals. The report is available at sustainability.ppg.com.

GHG emissions intensity at the company in 2016 dropped 29 percent from the 2012 baseline, while total waste disposal intensity declined 11 percent during the same period. PPG initiated a number of process improvements to achieve the goals. The company also continued the transformation of its business portfolio to focus on paint, coatings and specialty materials. In 2016, PPG’s strategic actions included the sales of its flat glass and European fiber glass businesses, and the sale of its ownership interest in two Asian fiber glass joint ventures.

“PPG made important progress in 2016 in reducing emissions, waste and energy use as we continue our focus on sustainable operations,” said Mark Cancilla, PPG vice president of environment, health and safety. “Our sustainability goals provide a steady foundation for driving continuous improvement, and we continue to evaluate our 2020 goals to ensure they represent the challenges and opportunities of our current operations and product portfolio.”

In addition to its reductions in GHG emissions and waste disposal, the company achieved the following in 2016:

31 percent of sales from sustainable products, an increase of 55 percent since 2012;

36 percent decline in energy intensity since 2012;

11 percent improvement in the spills-and-releases rate;

0.31 injury-and-illness rate, which remained the lowest in the company’s history;

Wellness programs implemented at 73 percent of reporting locations with 50 or more employees;

PPG Community Engagement Framework implemented at 70 percent of sites;

Nearly $9.8 million in charitable contributions; and

More than 40 COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ projects completed around the world, for a total of nearly 60 projects completed since the program was launched in May 2015.

Full details on PPG’s goals and 2016 results are available in the 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report.

