Kaikukortti käyttöön kaikissa Kansallisgallerian museoissa

The Finnish National Gallery to release images of The Convalescent and Under the Yoke into the public domain 8.2.2017 10:48

Two of the most famous Finnish paintings, Helene Schjerfbeck's The Convalescent (1888) and Eero Järnefelt's Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), will be taken out of the Ateneum to go on tour to other Finnish art museums, starting on 14 February. The tour coincides with the Finnish National Gallery making images of these two paintings freely available for use without asking for permission. Classics on Tour 2017 is part of the Finland 100 centenary year programme.