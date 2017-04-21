REPLY: The Shareholders' Meeting Approved the 2016 Financial Statements

21.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

The Shareholders' Meeting of Reply S.p.A. [MTA STAR: REY], which met today, approved the 2016 financial statements, confirming the distribution of a gross dividend of 1.15 Euros per share.

The dividend will be payable on 10 May 2017, with the ex dividend date set at 8 May 2017 (record date 9 May 2017).

The 2016 Financial Statements

The Reply Group closed the 2016 financial year with a consolidated turnover of 780.7 million Euros, an increase of 10.6% compared to 705.6 million Euros reported in the 2015 financial year. The EBITDA amounted to 106.4 million Euros (98.7 million Euros in 2015), while EBIT came to 99.6 million Euros (90.6 million Euros in 2015). The Group’s net profit amounted to 67.5 million Euros (56.7 million Euros in 2015).

The Shareholders' Meeting also approved the following resolutions:

Approval of the Treasury share purchase and/or sale plan

The Shareholders’ Meeting authorised a new treasury share purchase programme, by withdrawing the current one as approved in the Shareholders' Meeting on 21 April 2016: the main objective of this plan is the purchase of shares to service the share incentive schemes, transactions aimed at acquiring stakes in new companies, extraordinary financing operations and/or agreements with strategic partners.

The plan will last for 18 months from the approval date, for a maximum of 1,869,564 ordinary shares (equal to 19.9892% of the current share capital) with a nominal value of 0.52 Euros each for a maximum nominal value of 972,173.28 Euros, with a maximum financial commitment of 50 million Euros. The purchase price cannot exceed the official price of the transactions recorded on the MTA market the day prior to the purchase, increased by 15%.

Approval of the Remuneration Report

The Meeting has also approved Section I of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-third of Legislative Decree 58/1998.

"The year 2016 was characterised by major changes within companies: there is no industrial, processing or services sector that has not rethought its own processes, redesigning them based on technology and digital components," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply.

"The paradigm shift," continues Mario Rizzante, "did not, however, only affect end customers, but also the consulting companies, which had to radically renew and extend their product portfolios, both in terms of skill-sets as well as partnership ecosystems, re-aligning them with new and more complex requirements."

Mario Rizzante concludes, "Today, Reply is one of the few players to be able to offer a diverse skill-set, extending the boundaries of traditional consulting, adapting it to the requests of a new world in which the barrier between physical and digital is removed and where the component of technological innovation changes from an enabling factor to a strategic lever of success for companies."

Pursuant to Paragraph 2, Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, Director Dr. Giuseppe Veneziano declares that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the accounting figures, books and documents.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

