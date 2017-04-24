SailPoint Extends Market Traction for Its SaaS Identity Governance Solution

24.4.2017 08:01 | Business Wire

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today announced extended market traction for IdentityNow, the industry’s most complete cloud-based identity governance solution. IdentityNow is the fastest growing segment of SailPoint’s business with its customer footprint growing 50 percent in the past year. SailPoint also unveiled a new service, Access Request, to the IdentityNow service line. IdentityNow Access Request enables IT teams to create a robust and secure self-service solution that empowers users while improving IT efficiency and reducing the risk of inappropriate access by consistently enforcing organizational access policies.

The new IdentityNow Access Request service provides a simple, mobile-ready interface for delivering a self-service access request process to employees, contractors, and business partners. Underpinned by IdentityNow’s governance platform, the Access Request service allows IT to securely and confidently delegate the responsibility of managing access to the business. This ensures users can request and quickly gain access to the applications they need, while reducing the risks caused by over-provisioning; it also frees up IT teams who were previously burdened by administrative and help desk ticket volume. For example, with IdentityNow Access Request, users can immediately request access to corporate applications and data without having to wait for IT. This means they are less likely to find work arounds outside the purview of IT, thereby organically slowing Shadow IT creep.

“When we decided to take a cloud-first approach to all of our service offerings, it was critical to build a solid identity governance foundation that would grow with us to address compliance and security concerns while automating as many access-related processes as possible,” said Perley Dexter, Norwich University. “As a university, we have an ever-changing population of professors and students, with multiple roles, who all expect to have the right access at the right time. We also need to anticipate seasonal influxes in access request and forgotten passwords, so self-service capabilities are critical to empowering our end users. IdentityNow gave us the governance foundation to confidently manage user access coupled with the cost savings of a SaaS solution."

To build on that momentum, the company named Dave Hendrix, a long-time SailPoint executive and SaaS industry veteran, SVP and General Manager of IdentityNow. “Our customers span the largest organizations in the world through mid-sized enterprises, but all have one thing in common: complex, hybrid IT environments that require an enterprise-grade identity governance solution,” said Dave Hendrix, SailPoint’s SVP and General Manager of IdentityNow. “With access certifications, password management, provisioning, and now access request services, IdentityNow manages the end-to-end lifecycle of user identities, delivered conveniently from a cloud solution. And importantly, IdentityNow gives enterprises complete visibility into and control over user access across the entire hybrid IT environment, including on-prem and SaaS applications.”

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world’s largest companies in virtually every industry, including: 9 of the top banks, 7 of the top retail brands, 6 of the top healthcare providers, 6 of the top property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top pharmaceutical companies.

