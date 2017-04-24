Samsung Bioepis Obtains First Drug Approval in the United States, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves RENFLEXIS™ (Infliximab-abda) Across All Eligible Indications
24.4.2017 08:06 | Business Wire
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar referencing Remicade®i (infliximab), across all eligible indications. In the US, RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients with adult and pediatric Crohn’s disease, adult ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis, and for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170423005079/en/
Samsung Bioepis headquarters in Incheon, Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
RENFLEXIS™ is the first Samsung Bioepis product approved for marketing in the United States (US).
“Since our company was established five years ago, we have strived day in and day out to realize the promise of biosimilars for patients across the United States by offering them treatment options at a lower cost. We hope this regulatory milestone will bring us a step closer to achieving this goal,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. “Through relentless process innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain committed to advancing one of the industry's strongest biosimilar pipelines.”
Samsung Bioepis’ infliximab biosimilar has also been approved for marketing in 28 European Union (EU) member states, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Australia and Korea.
Samsung Bioepis is responsible for the development and manufacture of all immunology and oncology biosimilar candidates in its pipeline, including RENFLEXIS™, as well as global clinical trials and regulatory registration in all markets worldwide for these biosimilar candidates.
RENFLEXIS™ will be marketed and distributed in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.
About RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) for Injection, 100 mg
RENFLEXIS™ is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker approved in the U.S. for the following indications.
Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy. RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing the number of draining enterocutaneous and rectovaginal fistulas and maintaining fistula closure in adult patients with fistulizing Crohn’s disease.
Pediatric Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy.
Ulcerative Colitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inducing and maintaining clinical remission and mucosal healing, and eliminating corticosteroid use in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy.
Rheumatoid Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™, in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.
Ankylosing Spondylitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.
Psoriatic Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms of active arthritis, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis.
Plaque Psoriasis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic severe (i.e., extensive and/or disabling) plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy and when other systemic therapies are medically less appropriate. RENFLEXIS™ should only be administered to patients who will be closely monitored and have regular follow-up visits with a physician.
Selected Safety Information about RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda)
SERIOUS INFECTIONS
Patients treated with infliximab products are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.
Reported infections include:
- Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB. Patients frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent TB before RENFLEXIS™ use and during therapy. 1, 2 Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to RENFLEXIS™ use.
- Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis and pneumocystosis. Patients may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.
- Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.
The risks and benefits of treatment with RENFLEXIS™ should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection. Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with RENFLEXIS™, including the possible development of TB in patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating therapy, who are on treatment for latent TB, or who were previously treated for TB infection.
Risk of infection may be higher in patients greater than 65 years of age, pediatric patients, patients with co-morbid conditions and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressant therapy. In clinical trials, other serious infections observed in patients treated with infliximab products included pneumonia, cellulitis, abscess, and skin ulceration.
MALIGNANCIES
Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children and adolescent patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. Approximately half of these cases were lymphomas, including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The other cases represented a variety of malignancies, including rare malignancies that are usually associated with immunosuppression and malignancies that are not usually observed in children and adolescents. The malignancies occurred after a median of 30 months after the first dose of therapy. Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.
Postmarketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis and most were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF-blocker at or prior to diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda), especially in these patient types.
In clinical trials of all TNF inhibitors, more cases of lymphoma were observed compared with controls and the expected rate in the general population. However, patients with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or plaque psoriasis may be at higher risk for developing lymphoma. In clinical trials of some TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, more cases of other malignancies were observed compared with controls. The rate of these malignancies among patients treated with infliximab products was similar to that expected in the general population, whereas the rate in control patients was lower than expected. Cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported with postmarketing TNF-blocker use. As the potential role of TNF inhibitors in the development of malignancies is not known, caution should be exercised when considering treatment of patients with a current or a past history of malignancy or other risk factors such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients treated with TNF-blocker therapy, including infliximab products. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe (NYHA Class III/IV) congestive heart failure (CHF) at doses greater than 5 mg/kg. Higher mortality rates at the 10 mg/kg dose and higher rates of cardiovascular events at the 5 mg/kg dose have been observed in these patients. RENFLEXIS™ should be used with caution and only after consideration of other treatment options. Patients should be monitored closely. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ if new or worsening CHF symptoms appear. RENFLEXIS™ should not be (re)administered to patients who have experienced a severe hypersensitivity reaction or to patients with hypersensitivity to murine proteins or other components of the product.
HEPATITIS B REACTIVATION
TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated with reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers. Some cases were fatal. Patients should be tested for HBV infection before initiating RENFLEXIS™. For patients who test positive, consult a physician with expertise in the treatment of hepatitis B. Exercise caution when prescribing RENFLEXIS™ for patients identified as carriers of HBV and monitor closely for active HBV infection during and following termination of therapy with RENFLEXIS™. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ in patients who develop HBV reactivation and initiate antiviral therapy with appropriate supportive treatment. Exercise caution when considering resumption of RENFLEXIS™ and monitor patients closely.
HEPATOTOXICITY
Severe hepatic reactions, including acute liver failure, jaundice, hepatitis, and cholestasis have been reported rarely in patients receiving infliximab products postmarketing. Some cases were fatal or required liver transplant. Aminotransferase elevations were not noted prior to discovery of liver injury in many cases. Patients with symptoms or signs of liver dysfunction should be evaluated for evidence of liver injury. If jaundice and/or marked liver enzyme elevations (e.g., ≥5 times the upper limit of normal) develop, RENFLEXIS™ should be discontinued, and a thorough investigation of the abnormality should be undertaken.
HEMATOLOGIC EVENTS
Cases of leukopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and pancytopenia (some fatal) have been reported in patients using infliximab products. The causal relationship to infliximab therapy remains unclear. Exercise caution in patients who have ongoing or a history of significant hematologic abnormalities. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms of blood dyscrasias or infection. Consider discontinuation of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) in patients who develop significant hematologic abnormalities.
HYPERSENSITIVITY
Infliximab products have been associated with hypersensitivity reactions that differ in their time of onset. Acute urticaria, dyspnea, and hypotension have occurred in association with infusions of infliximab products. Serious infusion reactions including anaphylaxis were infrequent. Medications for the treatment of hypersensitivity reactions should be available.
NEUROLOGIC EVENTS
TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated in rare cases with CNS manifestation of systemic vasculitis, seizure, and new onset or exacerbation of CNS demyelinating disorders, including multiple sclerosis and optic neuritis, and peripheral demyelinating disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Exercise caution when considering RENFLEXIS™ in patients with these disorders and consider discontinuation if these disorders develop.
AUTOIMMUNITY
Treatment with infliximab products may result in the formation of autoantibodies and, rarely, in development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
In clinical trials with infliximab products, the most common adverse reactions occurring in >10% of patients treated with infliximab products included, infections (e.g., upper respiratory, sinusitis, and pharyngitis), infusion-related reactions, headache, and abdominal pain.
USE WITH OTHER DRUGS
Concomitant use of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) with anakinra, abatacept, tocilizumab or other biologics used to treat the same conditions as RENFLEXIS™ is not recommended because of the possibility of an increased risk of infection. Care should be taken when switching from one biologic to another, since overlapping biological activity may further increase the risk of infection.
LIVE VACCINES/THERAPEUTIC INFECTIOUS AGENTS
Live vaccines or therapeutic infectious agents should not be given with RENFLEXIS™ due to the possibility of clinical infections, including disseminated infections.
Bring pediatric patients up to date with all vaccinations prior to initiating RENFLEXIS™. At least a 6-month waiting period following birth is recommended before the administration of any live vaccine to infants exposed in utero to infliximab products.
REFERENCES
1. American Thoracic Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Targeted tuberculin testing and treatment of latent tuberculosis infection. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2000;161:S221-S247.
2. See latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations for tuberculosis testing in immunocompromised patients.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
Please see Prescribing Information for RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda), including the Boxed Warning about serious infections and malignancies, by CLICKING HERE and Medication Guide for RENFLEXIS by CLICKING HERE .
i Remicade ® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170423005079/en/
Contact information
MEDIA CONTACT:
Samsung Bioepis
Mingi Hyun
+82-31-8061-1594
mingi.hyun@samsung.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
KDDI: TELEHOUSE OSAKA 2 Data Center in Osaka to Provide Direct Connection to JPIX, Japan's Largest Internet Exchange Operator24.4.2017 12:00
KDDI CORPORATION (TOKYO:9433) (KDDI) and Japan Internet Exchange Co., Ltd. (JPIX) have agreed to establish a JPIX connection point (PoP [1]) within the TELEHOUSE OSAKA 2 data center operated by KDDI in Osaka, Japan, and will begin providing Internet exchange (IX) services as a new JPIX Osaka Kyobashi site on April 24, 2017. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005572/en/ Conceptual diagram of TELEHOUSE Interconnect (Graphic: Business Wire) The partnership, which aims to meet the growing demand for IX and colocation [2] services in Osaka, will give TELEHOUSE OSAKA 2 users access to KDDI’s capability to support the high power demand while offering high reliability and connectivity to KDDI's network, and to JPIX’s environment that supports large numbers of connections w
Nikon Initiates Global Legal Actions Against ASML and Carl Zeiss to Protect Patented Semiconductor Lithography Technology24.4.2017 10:01
Nikon Corporation ("Nikon") today initiated a series of legal actions in the Netherlands, Germany and Japan intended to halt infringement of its intellectual property by Dutch semiconductor lithography system manufacturer ASML Holding N.V. and its related companies (“ASML”), and by ASML’s optical component supplier Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH (“Zeiss”). The basis of Nikon’s claim is that ASML and Zeiss employ Nikon’s patented technology in ASML’s lithography systems, which are used globally to manufacture semiconductors, without Nikon’s permission, thereby infringing Nikon’s patents. Nikon has met with ASML and Zeiss with the aim of reaching a resolution of these issues, but those efforts, guided by a highly experienced mediator, have failed to produce a settlement. The continued unauthorized use of Nikon’s patented technology by ASML and Zeiss has given Nikon no alternative but to e
Kincannon & Reed Executive Search Expands European Coverage24.4.2017 10:00
Kincannon & Reed, the leading global retained executive search firm serving the agribusiness, food, and life sciences sectors, today announced that David Carpintero has joined the firm as Managing Director. David will work out of Brussels, Belgium, where he will focus on senior recruitments for crop input, crop processing and trading, and produce clients across Europe and worldwide. Prior to joining Kincannon & Reed, David had an 18-year career in corporate affairs with Monsanto that spanned postings in Europe, America, and Latin America. He started his career as a management consultant with A.T. Kearney in Madrid. “David’s extensive leadership background, network, and expertise in the crop sector coupled with his global experience will be invaluable to our clients and to our firm,” said Greg Duerksen, CEO of Kincannon & Reed. “His knowledge of the agribusiness v
US Pay TV Providers Launch First Linear Consumer Ultra HD Services with SES24.4.2017 09:50
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) today announced that two innovative MVPDs in the US have launched the first commercial linear Ultra HD services to cable and IPTV subscriber homes using SES’s satellite-delivered, pre-packaged, Ultra HD solution. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170423005084/en/ US Pay TV Providers Launch First Linear Consumer Ultra HD Services with SES (Photo: Travelxp 4K) Marquette-Adams of Oxford, Wisconsin and Highlands Cable Group of Highlands, North Carolina have licensed the SES-provided Ultra HD programming through Vivicast Media and have initiated their Ultra HD offerings following successful trials of the SES platform. Additional cable and IPTV operators are also close to launching their own milestone Ultra HD services on SES’s fully-managed, scalable
First-Quarter Figures: Sartorius Starts off 2017 with Double-Digit Growth24.4.2017 08:01
Sartorius (FWB:SRT), a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry and research laboratories, increased its sales revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2017 by double digits. "Both divisions successfully started off the current year. Lab Products & Services achieved considerable organic growth, and with the acquisition of Essen BioScience, it added another innovative product family to its bioanalytics portfolio and further growth potential,” said CEO and Executive Board Chairman Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg. The substantially above-average market growth for Bioprocess Solutions over the past two years has returned to normal rates, as expected. "In particular, business development in the Americas region was somewhat more moderate in the first quarter; however, we expect demand to pick up over the year," emphasized Kreuzburg. Management confirms
SailPoint Extends Market Traction for Its SaaS Identity Governance Solution24.4.2017 08:01
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, today announced extended market traction for IdentityNow, the industry’s most complete cloud-based identity governance solution. IdentityNow is the fastest growing segment of SailPoint’s business with its customer footprint growing 50 percent in the past year. SailPoint also unveiled a new service, Access Request, to the IdentityNow service line. IdentityNow Access Request enables IT teams to create a robust and secure self-service solution that empowers users while improving IT efficiency and reducing the risk of inappropriate access by consistently enforcing organizational access policies. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170423005011/en/ The new IdentityNow Access Request service provides a simple, mobile-ready interface for delive
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme