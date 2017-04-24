Samsung Bioepis Obtains First Drug Approval in the United States, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves RENFLEXIS™ (Infliximab-abda) Across All Eligible Indications

24.4.2017 08:06 | Business Wire

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda), a biosimilar referencing Remicade®i (infliximab), across all eligible indications. In the US, RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients with adult and pediatric Crohn’s disease, adult ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis, and for the treatment of adult plaque psoriasis.

RENFLEXIS™ is the first Samsung Bioepis product approved for marketing in the United States (US).

“Since our company was established five years ago, we have strived day in and day out to realize the promise of biosimilars for patients across the United States by offering them treatment options at a lower cost. We hope this regulatory milestone will bring us a step closer to achieving this goal,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. “Through relentless process innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain committed to advancing one of the industry's strongest biosimilar pipelines.”

Samsung Bioepis’ infliximab biosimilar has also been approved for marketing in 28 European Union (EU) member states, Norway, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Australia and Korea.

Samsung Bioepis is responsible for the development and manufacture of all immunology and oncology biosimilar candidates in its pipeline, including RENFLEXIS™, as well as global clinical trials and regulatory registration in all markets worldwide for these biosimilar candidates.

RENFLEXIS™ will be marketed and distributed in the US by Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.

About RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) for Injection, 100 mg

RENFLEXIS™ is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker approved in the U.S. for the following indications.

Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy. RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing the number of draining enterocutaneous and rectovaginal fistulas and maintaining fistula closure in adult patients with fistulizing Crohn’s disease.

Pediatric Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy.

Ulcerative Colitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inducing and maintaining clinical remission and mucosal healing, and eliminating corticosteroid use in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy.

Rheumatoid Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™, in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Psoriatic Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms of active arthritis, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with psoriatic arthritis.

Plaque Psoriasis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic severe (i.e., extensive and/or disabling) plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy and when other systemic therapies are medically less appropriate. RENFLEXIS™ should only be administered to patients who will be closely monitored and have regular follow-up visits with a physician.

Selected Safety Information about RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda)

SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Patients treated with infliximab products are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.

Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB. Patients frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Patients should be tested for latent TB before RENFLEXIS™ use and during therapy. 1, 2 Treatment for latent infection should be initiated prior to RENFLEXIS™ use.

Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis and pneumocystosis. Patients may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.

Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.

The risks and benefits of treatment with RENFLEXIS™ should be carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with chronic or recurrent infection. Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with RENFLEXIS™, including the possible development of TB in patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating therapy, who are on treatment for latent TB, or who were previously treated for TB infection.

Risk of infection may be higher in patients greater than 65 years of age, pediatric patients, patients with co-morbid conditions and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressant therapy. In clinical trials, other serious infections observed in patients treated with infliximab products included pneumonia, cellulitis, abscess, and skin ulceration.

MALIGNANCIES

Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children and adolescent patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. Approximately half of these cases were lymphomas, including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The other cases represented a variety of malignancies, including rare malignancies that are usually associated with immunosuppression and malignancies that are not usually observed in children and adolescents. The malignancies occurred after a median of 30 months after the first dose of therapy. Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.

Postmarketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including infliximab products. These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis and most were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF-blocker at or prior to diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda), especially in these patient types.

In clinical trials of all TNF inhibitors, more cases of lymphoma were observed compared with controls and the expected rate in the general population. However, patients with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or plaque psoriasis may be at higher risk for developing lymphoma. In clinical trials of some TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, more cases of other malignancies were observed compared with controls. The rate of these malignancies among patients treated with infliximab products was similar to that expected in the general population, whereas the rate in control patients was lower than expected. Cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported with postmarketing TNF-blocker use. As the potential role of TNF inhibitors in the development of malignancies is not known, caution should be exercised when considering treatment of patients with a current or a past history of malignancy or other risk factors such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients treated with TNF-blocker therapy, including infliximab products. Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly those with risk factors for skin cancer.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is contraindicated in patients with moderate to severe (NYHA Class III/IV) congestive heart failure (CHF) at doses greater than 5 mg/kg. Higher mortality rates at the 10 mg/kg dose and higher rates of cardiovascular events at the 5 mg/kg dose have been observed in these patients. RENFLEXIS™ should be used with caution and only after consideration of other treatment options. Patients should be monitored closely. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ if new or worsening CHF symptoms appear. RENFLEXIS™ should not be (re)administered to patients who have experienced a severe hypersensitivity reaction or to patients with hypersensitivity to murine proteins or other components of the product.

HEPATITIS B REACTIVATION

TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated with reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers. Some cases were fatal. Patients should be tested for HBV infection before initiating RENFLEXIS™. For patients who test positive, consult a physician with expertise in the treatment of hepatitis B. Exercise caution when prescribing RENFLEXIS™ for patients identified as carriers of HBV and monitor closely for active HBV infection during and following termination of therapy with RENFLEXIS™. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ in patients who develop HBV reactivation and initiate antiviral therapy with appropriate supportive treatment. Exercise caution when considering resumption of RENFLEXIS™ and monitor patients closely.

HEPATOTOXICITY

Severe hepatic reactions, including acute liver failure, jaundice, hepatitis, and cholestasis have been reported rarely in patients receiving infliximab products postmarketing. Some cases were fatal or required liver transplant. Aminotransferase elevations were not noted prior to discovery of liver injury in many cases. Patients with symptoms or signs of liver dysfunction should be evaluated for evidence of liver injury. If jaundice and/or marked liver enzyme elevations (e.g., ≥5 times the upper limit of normal) develop, RENFLEXIS™ should be discontinued, and a thorough investigation of the abnormality should be undertaken.

HEMATOLOGIC EVENTS

Cases of leukopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and pancytopenia (some fatal) have been reported in patients using infliximab products. The causal relationship to infliximab therapy remains unclear. Exercise caution in patients who have ongoing or a history of significant hematologic abnormalities. Advise patients to seek immediate medical attention if they develop signs and symptoms of blood dyscrasias or infection. Consider discontinuation of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) in patients who develop significant hematologic abnormalities.

HYPERSENSITIVITY

Infliximab products have been associated with hypersensitivity reactions that differ in their time of onset. Acute urticaria, dyspnea, and hypotension have occurred in association with infusions of infliximab products. Serious infusion reactions including anaphylaxis were infrequent. Medications for the treatment of hypersensitivity reactions should be available.

NEUROLOGIC EVENTS

TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated in rare cases with CNS manifestation of systemic vasculitis, seizure, and new onset or exacerbation of CNS demyelinating disorders, including multiple sclerosis and optic neuritis, and peripheral demyelinating disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Exercise caution when considering RENFLEXIS™ in patients with these disorders and consider discontinuation if these disorders develop.

AUTOIMMUNITY

Treatment with infliximab products may result in the formation of autoantibodies and, rarely, in development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In clinical trials with infliximab products, the most common adverse reactions occurring in >10% of patients treated with infliximab products included, infections (e.g., upper respiratory, sinusitis, and pharyngitis), infusion-related reactions, headache, and abdominal pain.

USE WITH OTHER DRUGS

Concomitant use of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) with anakinra, abatacept, tocilizumab or other biologics used to treat the same conditions as RENFLEXIS™ is not recommended because of the possibility of an increased risk of infection. Care should be taken when switching from one biologic to another, since overlapping biological activity may further increase the risk of infection.

LIVE VACCINES/THERAPEUTIC INFECTIOUS AGENTS

Live vaccines or therapeutic infectious agents should not be given with RENFLEXIS™ due to the possibility of clinical infections, including disseminated infections.

Bring pediatric patients up to date with all vaccinations prior to initiating RENFLEXIS™. At least a 6-month waiting period following birth is recommended before the administration of any live vaccine to infants exposed in utero to infliximab products.

REFERENCES

1. American Thoracic Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Targeted tuberculin testing and treatment of latent tuberculosis infection. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2000;161:S221-S247.

2. See latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations for tuberculosis testing in immunocompromised patients.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.

Please see Prescribing Information for RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda), including the Boxed Warning about serious infections and malignancies, by CLICKING HERE and Medication Guide for RENFLEXIS by CLICKING HERE .

i Remicade ® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech Inc.

