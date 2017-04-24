Kincannon & Reed Executive Search Expands European Coverage

24.4.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

Kincannon & Reed, the leading global retained executive search firm serving the agribusiness, food, and life sciences sectors, today announced that David Carpintero has joined the firm as Managing Director. David will work out of Brussels, Belgium, where he will focus on senior recruitments for crop input, crop processing and trading, and produce clients across Europe and worldwide.

Prior to joining Kincannon & Reed, David had an 18-year career in corporate affairs with Monsanto that spanned postings in Europe, America, and Latin America. He started his career as a management consultant with A.T. Kearney in Madrid.

“David’s extensive leadership background, network, and expertise in the crop sector coupled with his global experience will be invaluable to our clients and to our firm,” said Greg Duerksen, CEO of Kincannon & Reed. “His knowledge of the agribusiness value chain, the companies within it, and the talent pool responsible for its successes are the qualities our clients find invaluable in the identification and recruitment of senior management.”

David earned a MBA at IESE Business School and a Master’s in Agronomic Engineering at Polytechnic University of Madrid.

About Kincannon & Reed

Kincannon & Reed is the only retained executive search firm focused exclusively on the food, agribusiness, and life sciences sectors. Founded in 1981, the company serves clients throughout the world from locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The firm's motto is “We recruit leaders for organizations that feed the world and keep it healthy.” For more information, visit www.KRsearch.com.

