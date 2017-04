Nykytaiteilija Petri Ala-Maunuksen teos Ateneumiin Kasken tilalle

Contemporary artist Petri Ala-Maunus’ work to replace Under the Yoke at the Ateneum 24.4.2017 10:51

Fells after the Fall (2017), a painting by the artist Petri Ala-Maunus (born 1970), will be featured as part of the Ateneum Art Museum's Stories of Finnish Art collection exhibition, from 25 April to 17 December 2017. The painting will be on display in the main hall, in place of Eero Järnefelt's beloved work Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) (1893), when the latter tours Finland as part of the Classics on Tour 2017 project. Järnefelt's work will first be shown at the Turku Art Museum from 2 May to 11 June. The painting by Ala-Maunus, who is known for his landscapes, pictures the landscape of Under the Yoke (Burning the Brushwood) in 2893, a thousand years after the work was created.