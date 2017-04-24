Dutch solutions for vital societies at Upgraded Life Festival

24.4.2017 15:35 | Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

For the 3rd year in a row the Netherlands embassy is bringing Dutch companies and speakers to the Upgraded Life Festival, the biggest health startup and innovations event in the Nordics, which will take place on 25 & 26 April 2017 in Helsinki. The Netherlands has a strong position in the global Life Sciences & Health industry, but why is it that the Dutch are so passionate about health?

A better, longer life

Our population is ageing. Unfortunately, ‘healthy’ life years do not increase in proportion to the higher life expectancy. In order to improve our national health, we need innovative and smart solutions. Creating such solutions has become a priority. This has led to major innovations in areas ranging from wearables to healthy ageing or nanotechnology.

Interdisciplinary approach - working together

The Netherlands is home to a vibrant, concentrated cluster of more than 2200 life science and medtech companies and research organizations.

The strong global position is consolidated through collaboration, cooperation and coalition building between businesses, research institutes and universities. Additionally, supported by government, it links research to product and business creation. By applying an interdisciplinary approach the Netherlands is able to generate comprehensive and innovative solutions. The sector strives to improve the health of both the citizens and the economy, using all the strengths of the industry. This interconnectivity between health and economy also means that, with good care, people with chronic disorders can get (back) to work and be part of the workforce. With innovative, high-tech research, the industry is developing innovative products and services to solve the challenges of our time: ageing, chronic diseases and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Come and meet us at the Upgraded Life Festival!

At the meeting point of the Netherlands embassy you meet several Dutch companies who are happy to share their expertise and meet Finnish companies.

You are welcome to meet Philips, a leading health technology company in the world. At ULF, Rocco van den Berg from Philips will be present to recruit and talk to startups who would like to join a new HealthTech accelerator program by Philips.

You can also talk to Tovertafel, an interactive game developed for people living with moderate to severe dementia and Philogirl, a company specialized in life sciences & health communications and PR.



Elizabeth C. Nelson, Researcher, writer, and PhD candidate at University of Twente, Roy Smythe, Chief Medical Officer for Healthcare Informatics at Philips and Adriaan Hart de Ruijter, Managing Director at Cascara Ventures will be speaking at one of the stages.

Additional information:

Upgraded Life Festival (April 25-26th 2017), the biggest health startup and innovations event in the Nordics, is back for the 4th time. In 2016 the event gathered together 1100 participants, 100 startups, 70 exhibitors and 80 speakers. The event unites people in health & wellness including startups, corporations, healthcare professionals, public sector, investors, media and researchers to learn, share and network. The programme includes keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, demo stands and focuses mostly on showcasing breakthroughs and enabling matchmaking. The event takes place in the heart of the Medical Academic Center in Finland at the Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki (Haartmaninkatu 8).

Life Sciences & Health is one of the 9 key sectors in the Netherlands: http://www.hollandtradeandinvest.com/key-sectors/life-science-and-health

Netherlands Enterprise Agency (Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland) encourages entrepreneurs in sustainable, agrarian, innovative and international business: http://english.rvo.nl/

5 strengths of the Dutch Life Sciences & Health sector:

1. Tradition of collaboration and cooperation in public-private partnerships

2. Remarkable contributions throughout history of health care

2. A turn-key approach

3. National Genome Initiative

4. High quality, accessible and affordable health care



Did you know?

-The Netherlands ranks 8th worldwide in patent applications for medical technology and 2nd in patent applications for biotechnology.

-With approximately 2200 innovative life sciences and medtech companies clustered within a 120 mile radius, the Netherlands is the most geographically concentrated region in the world when it comes to creating economic and social value in Life Sciences and Health.

-Expertise in healthcare infrastructure is characterized by a turn-key plus approach: Dutch companies are able to cover all aspects from hospital design & engineering, financing, waste management, medical equipment etc. while paying special attention to energy efficiency and ‘healing environments’.

-The Dutch public-private partnership model, such as the Netherlands Genomics Initiative (NGI) and the three top institutes (TI Pharma, CTMM and BMM), have set an international standard.

-The excellent medical research infrastructure is strongly focused on translational research in the different medical fields such as oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience and sustainable health.