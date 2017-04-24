L&T Technology Services Wins Smart City & Campus Project
24.4.2017 15:11 | Business Wire
L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services provider, announced the development of Smart City & Campus solutions that will be used to develop a smart office campus in Israel for a leading technology company – a result of its expanded partnership with Microsoft.
The smart office campus being developed by the firms will use IoT-enabled sensors and predictive analytics. L&T Technology Services’ smart buildings i- BEMS platform will provide energy saving technology and cloud-based asset management that complement Microsoft’s Digital User Experience design solutions. Used together, LTTS and Microsoft technologies can lower customer energy bills by up to 40 percent, provide ‘Net-Zero’ energy generation management, and extend the asset life for cities, campuses and buildings.
The multi-year project was awarded shortly after LTTS and Microsoft expanded their existing partnership for Smart City, Campus & Building (SCCB) solutions based on Microsoft Azure. That collaboration will drive joint solution innovation for campuses of the future, leveraging Azure as well as HoloLens Mixed Reality to enhance LTTS’ Digital Engineering Solutions such as i-BEMS.
Last October, LTTS and Microsoft entered into a strategic partnership to enable enterprises around the world to leverage L&T Technology’s cutting-edge IP-led Digital Engineering solutions hosted on Microsoft’s Azure enterprise cloud-first, mobile-first infrastructure.
“This multi-million dollar landmark smart office project demonstrates the synergies in technologies between L&T Technology Services and Microsoft and the proof of things to come in smart campus solutions,” said Mr Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services Limited.
“Our digital engineering partnership with Microsoft will enable the next level of personalized user experience, occupant safety and predictive diagnostics and usher in a new era of carbon light and sensor enabled Smart Cities,” Mr Chadha said.
The Smart Campus will be the centerpiece for a new era of modern Smart City technologies that open numerous opportunities to provide repeatable solutions around energy efficiency systems, lighting controls, thermostats, sensors, and alarms – all connected to an intelligent software IoT platform.
By 2021, the global Smart Campus & Building market size is expected to grow from USD 5.73 Billion in 2016 to USD 24.73 Billion, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during 2016–2021, according to Research firm Markets & Markets.
“We are now working with LTTS to set the trend for Smart Cities and campuses of the future,” said Mr Rimes Mortimer, General Manager of Applied Innovation, Worldwide Services.“At Microsoft Services, we believe in seeding disruptive digital technologies and solutions that transform businesses.”
The i-BEMS solution will save substantial energy costs and boost employee productivity and experience for customers. Going forward, LTTS and Microsoft will continue to empower customers to harness new technology, which can transform their organizations.
About L&T Technology Services Limited:
L&T Technology Services Limited is a leading global pure-play Engineering, Research and Development services company, offering design and development solutions through the entire product development chain, across various industries such as Industrial Products, Medical Devices, Transportation, Telecom & Hi-tech, and the Process Industry. L&T Technology Services serves over 50 Fortune 500 companies and 43 of the world’s top ER&D spenders. The company provides solutions in the areas of Mechanical Engineering Services, Embedded Systems & Applications, Engineering Process Services, Product Lifecycle Management, Engineering Analytics, Power Electronics, Machine-to Machine (M2M), and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.lntTechservices.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005751/en/
Contact information
L&T Technology Services Limited
Aniruddha Basu
T: +91-80-67675173
E: Aniruddha.Basu@LntTechservices.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Huawei’s COO Wan Biao to Deliver Opening Keynote at CES Asia 201724.4.2017 23:07
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that Mr. Wan Biao, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Consumer BG, will deliver the opening keynote address at CES Asia™ 2017, running June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. The opening keynote is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, June 7, at the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3. Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, will precede Mr. Wan’s keynote with an opening address that will touch on the overall state of the global technology industry. CES Asia provides industry leaders, visionaries and executives a platform to share valuable insights, company breakthroughs and big ideas on the future of consumer technology. Huawei is a global brand committed to building a fully connected world. Mr. Wan’s keynote will present Huawei’s strategic vision and industry outlook for how to build a better intelligent terminal ecosystem.
Mondelēz’s Dana Anderson to Join MediaLink as Chief Marketing Officer24.4.2017 17:21
MediaLink today announced the appointment of Dana Anderson, formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mondelēz International, to the position of Chief Marketing Officer. In her new role, Anderson will be externally focused on Fortune 500 marketers, helping them deliver brand performance by focusing on transformation efforts that change behavior and connect to new ways of working, strengthening brands, supporting growth and partnership initiatives, sharpening strategies and enhancing execution. This news comes on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition by Ascential plc and announcement of a London office spearheaded by Vice Chairman Wenda Harris Millard. “Dana brings a rare mix of business intelligence developed as a global marketer combined with go-to-market ingenuity developed as an agency CEO,” said Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO, Med
Active Wound Management Innovations: APR Applied Pharma Research and ATG Allied Technologies Group Sign a Partnership to Distribute the Innovative Active Cleanser Nexodyn® AOS into Germany and Turkey markets24.4.2017 16:45
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a., the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, and ATG Allied Technologies Group, announce today the signature of a business partnership which allows to distribute and market the innovative active cleanser Nexodyn® AOS AcidOxidizing Solution (Nexodyn® AOS) in Germany and Turkey. Chronic wound healing represents an emerging healthcare issue both from a clinical and social perspective. A wound is a dynamic environment that, when not well managed, contributes in addition to the underlying disease to delay the healing process, also increasing the risk of local infections. Experts agree that traditional therapeutic alternatives do not satisfactorily address the complex clinical picture, characterized by bacterial overgrowth, un-remitting inflammation, pronounced wound bed alkalinity and reduced tissue oxygenati
YuppTV Makes Live Streaming Effortless with the Launch of Freedocast Pro Device and Live Streaming Platform24.4.2017 16:39
One of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, YuppTV, announced the launch of Freedocast Pro Device and Freedocast Live Streaming Platform. Providing end-to-end solutions for users to go LIVE instantly, anywhere anytime, the Pro Device & Live-Streaming platform also enables users to broadcast live videos on multiple platforms such as, Facebook and YouTube Live, Twitter/Periscope and others. The latest offering, Freedocast Pro Device broadcasts live videos in HD Quality. The Device can be connected to any video source including camera and switcher to go live and can be easily controlled via Android/iOS App. The App can be used to preview, control & monitor live broadcasts. The Device also has a rechargeable battery supporting over 2 hours of continuous live streaming and offers HDMI IN/OUT & MIC-in for AV sourc
X-Rite Announces i1Profiler Color Calibration Support for 4K+ Monitors for Photographers and Filmmakers–Ultra Efficient, Capture-to-edit Color-managed Workflows at NAB 201724.4.2017 16:20
NABSHOW – X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, with subsidiary Pantone (http://www.xrite.com), today announced the upcoming availability* of i1Profiler update support for i1Display Pro and i1Pro 2 solutions for Field Displays, Recorders, Laptops, and Monitors using high DPI 4k+. X-Rite i1Display Pro, i1Pro 2 and X-Rite ColorChecker Video targets will be on display at NAB 2017, Las Vegas April 24-27 at: ATOMOS C8925/C9425 and B&H Photo/Video C10916/C3056DP booths. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005377/en/ X-RITE i1PROFILER 4K SUPPORT FOR i1DISPLAY & i1PRO2–AWARD-WINNING COLOR CALIBRATION FOR FILMMAKERS: X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter and i1Pro2 spectrophotometer, now better serve imaging markets with stunn
Andersen Tax & Legal Announces Debut in the Netherlands24.4.2017 16:00
Andersen Tax & Legal makes its debut in the Netherlands, as Taxperience formally adopts the Andersen name in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and 's-Hertogenbosch. They will now function as Andersen Tax & Legal in the Netherlands, joining several other Andersen Global member firms worldwide that have adopted the Andersen name. “We are excited to continue to combine our knowledge and expertise with the Andersen team and together we will find the best solutions for clients. The Andersen name will strengthen our ability to provide best-in-class, seamless service on multi-country engagements around the world,” said Ruben van Aarle, Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal. “This allows us to extend our boundaries even further and continue to collaborate with the best professionals around the world.” As Andersen Tax & Legal, the Dutch team will continue to provide tax, legal, interim
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme