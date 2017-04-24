Gogo Bolsters Inflight Connectivity Capacity over North America and the Pacific with SES

24.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced today that Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation has signed a new capacity deal to enhance inflight connectivity services on key air travel routes over North America and the Pacific Ocean.

As part of the new agreement, Gogo has leased all available capacity on SES’s AMC-4 satellite, which SES will move to a new orbital location to serve flights to, from and within the states of Alaska and Hawaii, flights along the west coast of the US and flights over the Pacific Ocean.

“One of the great benefits of the Ku ecosystem is the on-demand flexibility it offers us. Gogo’s scale and the scale of our satellite providers, with dozens of satellites in orbit, puts us in a unique position to deploy industry-leading capacity to any area of the globe,” said Michael Small, President and CEO at Gogo. “We’re also unique in that the capacity we are deploying is dedicated to the aero market and not shared with ground subscribers, maritime or other markets.”

“SES has a global fleet of over 50 GEO satellites in orbit, and will be launching five more satellites this year, three of which have massive throughput payloads. SES is one of the global operators who can quickly and effectively move existing assets and scale up across regions and routes where connectivity demand is on the rise. This robust global network of scalable, flexible satellite capacity enables SES to stay ahead of the ever-growing demands and requirements of the aero industry,” said Elias Zaccack, Senior Vice President of the Americas region and Mobility Solutions at SES. “With the recent launch of the SES-10 satellite, SES will place AMC-4 in an orbital slot to meet the growing demand for Gogo’s inflight connectivity services and allow us to further expand our alliance.”

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES’s portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. Further information available at: www.ses.com

With more than two decades of experience, Gogo is the leader in in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment services for commercial and business fleets around the world. Gogo connects aircraft, providing its airlines partners with the world's most powerful network and platform to help optimize their operations. Gogo's superior technologies, best-in-class service, and global reach help planes fly smarter, airlines partners perform better, and their passengers travel happier. Today, Gogo has partnerships with 17 commercial airlines and has installed in-flight connectivity technology on more than 3,000 commercial aircraft. More than 4,200 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world's largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo has more than 1,000 employees and is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. Connect with us at gogoair.com and business.gogoair.com

