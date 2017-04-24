Andersen Tax & Legal Announces Debut in the Netherlands

24.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Andersen Tax & Legal makes its debut in the Netherlands, as Taxperience formally adopts the Andersen name in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and 's-Hertogenbosch. They will now function as Andersen Tax & Legal in the Netherlands, joining several other Andersen Global member firms worldwide that have adopted the Andersen name.

“We are excited to continue to combine our knowledge and expertise with the Andersen team and together we will find the best solutions for clients. The Andersen name will strengthen our ability to provide best-in-class, seamless service on multi-country engagements around the world,” said Ruben van Aarle, Partner at Andersen Tax & Legal. “This allows us to extend our boundaries even further and continue to collaborate with the best professionals around the world.”

As Andersen Tax & Legal, the Dutch team will continue to provide tax, legal, interim and finance solutions for corporations and individuals both inside and outside the Netherlands including compliance, VAT, international structuring, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions.

Andersen Tax CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, “The strength of our team has and will continue to be our shared values and commitment to outstanding quality. The adoption of the Andersen name is representative of this commitment and we are eager to continue to build upon this very strong foundation under a common name.”

Andersen Tax & Legal has offices in 's-Hertogenbosch, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam and a presence in more than 62 locations worldwide through the member firms and collaborating firms of Andersen Global. Andersen Global is an international association of member firms with more than 2,000 professionals worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005154/en/

Contact information

Andersen Tax

Megan Tsuei, 415-764-2700