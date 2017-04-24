The Geneva Association and the International Insurance Society (IIS) Announce 2017 Shin Research Excellence Award Recipients

24.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

The Geneva Association and the International Insurance Society (IIS) have announced the 2017 recipients of their collaborative insurance research program, the Shin Research Excellence Awards.

Thomas Holzheu and Ginger Turner of Swiss Re received the award for their paper on “The Natural Catastrophe Protection Gap”, following a comprehensive review led by The Geneva Association and IIS. The research will be presented during the IIS Global Insurance Forum in London on July 17th – 20th to more than 500 senior insurance leaders from around the world. It will also be published in The Geneva Papers on Risk and Insurance and distributed by the IIS and The Geneva Association.

The Shin Research Excellence Awards program was established to promote practically-oriented, applied research in the field of insurance and risk management, addressing topics which directly influence business operations. The program, endowed by Kyobo Life Insurance Company and chaired by Blue Marble Microinsurance CEO, Dr. Joan Lamm-Tennant, fosters original research which is refereed by a panel of insurance experts and industry scholars.

Anna Maria D’Hulster, Secretary General of The Geneva Association said: “The increasing severity and frequency of weather-related catastrophes has led to enormous economic losses and human suffering. Societal resilience and loss mitigation requires the involvement and cooperation of multiple actors. The work of Mr. Holzheu and Ms. Turner advances the importance of cooperation amongst governments, the insurance sector, corporations and individuals. The award is a most appropriate recognition of their insights.”

“The steadily widening protection gap is an area where the insurance industry is poised to have significant impact,” said Michael J. Morrissey, IIS President and CEO. “Working collaboratively as an industry along with our public sector partners, there is considerable momentum and enormous potential to enhance communities’ resilience against climate risks, thereby protecting lives and livelihoods. Research is a critical underpinning of this effort.”

“The Shin Research program continues to expand in scope and impact, with many very impressive research studies submitted,” added Dr. Lamm-Tennant. “The Swiss Re team of researchers presented outstanding work which will aid in our industry’s efforts to mitigate loss associated with climate risks.”

About International Insurance Society

The IIS mission is one of international collaboration. We bring together key decision makers from the insurance industry to combine their knowledge of regulatory issues, finance, and governance, utilizing world class research as a force to drive global industry growth and innovation. Our vision is to shape the future of the global insurance industry as a key contributor to the open dialog on the economic and social development of markets. The IIS, founded in 1965, provides a forum for all stakeholders of the insurance community to engage in active collaboration, with members representing insurance leaders, international regulatory authorities, and worldwide insurance scholars from over 90 countries. The IIS’s signature annual event, the Global Insurance Forum, is considered the premier industry conference and is attended by 500+ insurance leaders from around the globe.

About The Geneva Association

The Geneva Association is the leading international insurance think tank for strategically important insurance and risk management issues. It is a unique platform for dialogue between leaders of the insurance industry and key decision-makers at the international and national levels to evidence the important social and economic role of the insurance industry.

The Geneva Association identifies fundamental trends and strategic issues where insurance plays a substantial role or which influence the insurance sector. Through the development of research programmes, regular publications and the organisation of international meetings, The Geneva Association serves as a catalyst for progress in the understanding of risk and insurance matters and acts as an information creator and disseminator.

The Geneva Association membership comprises a statutory maximum of 90 chief executive officers (CEOs) from the world’s top insurance and reinsurance companies. It organises international expert networks and manages discussion platforms for senior insurance executives and specialists as well as policy-makers, regulators and multilateral organisations.

Established in 1973, The Geneva Association, officially the “International Association for the Study of Insurance Economics”, is based in Zurich, Switzerland and is a non-profit organisation funded by its membership.

