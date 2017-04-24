X-Rite Announces i1Profiler Color Calibration Support for 4K+ Monitors for Photographers and Filmmakers–Ultra Efficient, Capture-to-edit Color-managed Workflows at NAB 2017

24.4.2017 16:20 | Business Wire

NABSHOW – X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, with subsidiary Pantone (http://www.xrite.com), today announced the upcoming availability* of i1Profiler update support for i1Display Pro and i1Pro 2 solutions for Field Displays, Recorders, Laptops, and Monitors using high DPI 4k+. X-Rite i1Display Pro, i1Pro 2 and X-Rite ColorChecker Video targets will be on display at NAB 2017, Las Vegas April 24-27 at: ATOMOS C8925/C9425 and B&H Photo/Video C10916/C3056DP booths.

X-RITE i1PROFILER 4K SUPPORT FOR i1DISPLAY & i1PRO2–AWARD-WINNING COLOR CALIBRATION FOR FILMMAKERS: X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter and i1Pro2 spectrophotometer, now better serve imaging markets with stunning ideal color results with latest updates to their state-of-the-art i1Profiler software support of High DPI 4k+ monitors. The i1Display Pro offers filmmakers, cinematographers, colorists, and editors, cost-effective/time-saving editing tools in a professional color-viewing experience throughout the entire video production workflow. Based on a century of color theory science, X-Rite continues to be the trusted standard in color innovation as workflows accelerate into the demanding world of high DPI. i1Display Pro delivers award-winning color calibration workflow with stunning results & saves countless hours in postproduction @NAB 2017. X-Rite display calibration demonstrations @ Atomos C8925 or C9425 or B&H Photo/Video C10916 or C3056DP booths. (Photo: Business Wire)

The update to 4K+ support shows X-Rite’s commitment to stay current with evolving technologies. The latest i1Profiler software, which already includes Rec-709, Rec-2020 and DCI-P3 support, offers filmmakers true color image representation, on screen and on/off set. With X-Rite’s newest i1Filmmaker Kit, a combination of i1Display Pro and ColorChecker Passport Video, filmmakers will reduce editing time, achieve multiple camera matching, and improve color balance for faster consistently balanced color workflow.

“We recognize the growing need to not only accommodate photographers, but also give the film and video industry unrivaled color accuracy on all modern display technologies and select field-monitors, such as Atomos , with our i1Display Pro and i1Pro 2 solutions, especially critical when capturing and editing footage,” states X-Rite Vice President of Product Marketing Chris Winczewski.

Winczewski continues, “The i1Display Pro offers filmmakers, cinematographers, colorists, and editors, cost-effective/time-saving editing tools in a professional color-viewing experience throughout the entire video production workflow. Based on a century of color theory science, X-Rite continues to be the trusted standard in color innovation as workflows accelerate into the demanding world of high DPI.”

*i1Profiler Availability: Currently in beta, anticipated release week of May 1, 2017

X-Rite and its subsidiary Pantone LLC is a global leader in color science and technology. X-Rite Pantone offers a range of color management solutions for the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics and textiles industries. Visit: http://xritephoto.com/Filmmaking.

