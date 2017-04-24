Mondelēz’s Dana Anderson to Join MediaLink as Chief Marketing Officer
24.4.2017 17:21 | Business Wire
MediaLink today announced the appointment of Dana Anderson, formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Mondelēz International, to the position of Chief Marketing Officer.
In her new role, Anderson will be externally focused on Fortune 500 marketers, helping them deliver brand performance by focusing on transformation efforts that change behavior and connect to new ways of working, strengthening brands, supporting growth and partnership initiatives, sharpening strategies and enhancing execution.
This news comes on the heels of the company’s recent acquisition by Ascential plc and announcement of a London office spearheaded by Vice Chairman Wenda Harris Millard.
“Dana brings a rare mix of business intelligence developed as a global marketer combined with go-to-market ingenuity developed as an agency CEO,” said Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO, MediaLink. “One of the more commanding and engaging voices in the marketing space right now, she has guided multiple organizations successfully through periods of disruption and transformation, and now MediaLink clients will have a tremendous new resource to help them navigate a global marketplace that is in a state of perpetual churn.”
Based in MediaLink’s Chicago office, Anderson will report to Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan and be a member of his executive team. Dee Salomon will formally take on the role she has been developing since July 2016 of SVP, Curator in Residence, working corporately and with clients to shape content at major events and thought leadership strategy as well as partner with Ascential companies, such as WGSN, to leverage trend insights into the MediaLink universe.
“MediaLink has carved out unique expertise at the intersection of marketing, entertainment, tech and media, which no other advisory firm has mastered,” said Anderson, who cites creativity, transformation and inspiration as her three greatest work values. “This incredible opportunity at MediaLink allows me to combine my work values with my professional expertise to help others see the developing marketplace with a different perspective – one that understands and brings simplicity to the radically complex world that marketers must navigate today.”
In her most recent role at Mondelēz, Anderson was accountable for the company's global portfolio of advertising, media and marketing partners and oversaw the teams responsible for Agency Relations, Brand Equity, Brand Strategy, Marketing Capabilities, Media and Digital for the company's global Power Brands. Prior to her time at Mondelēz, she served as President and CEO at DDB Chicago and FCB Chicago as well as key strategy roles at other agencies. She has earned many honors including Business Insider’s Top 10 CMO’s, Advertising Club of New York "Advertising Person of the Year" and "100 Most Influential Women in Advertising" by Ad Age and She Runs It’s (formerly AWNY) “Women of the Year” and "Changing the Game" award.
About MediaLink:
MediaLink operates at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising, entertainment and technology, delivering companies the advice, partners and opportunities it needs to enable change and drive actionable solutions. Unlike any other company in the strategic advisory space, MediaLink helps companies execute in the core areas of revenue acceleration, industry marketing, investor strategy, data and technology solutions, and talent (including retained Executive Search). Founded in 2003 by Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink employs 125+ professionals in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London. MediaLink is an Ascential company. www.medialink.com
About Ascential plc:
Ascential is a global business-to-business media company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions & Festivals and Information Services.
Ascential powers the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN, environmental risk data business Groundsure, e-commerce analytics provider One Click Retail and MediaLink, the strategic advisory and business services firm.
Ascential’s premium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. www.ascential.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424005945/en/
Contact information
MediaLink
Caitlin Kelly, VP, Corporate Communications
Mobile: 843-817-0330
caitlin@medialink.com
