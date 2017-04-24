Huawei’s COO Wan Biao to Deliver Opening Keynote at CES Asia 2017

24.4.2017 23:07 | Business Wire

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that Mr. Wan Biao, Chief Operating Officer of Huawei Consumer BG, will deliver the opening keynote address at CES Asia™ 2017, running June 7-9 in Shanghai, China. The opening keynote is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, June 7, at the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3. Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA, will precede Mr. Wan’s keynote with an opening address that will touch on the overall state of the global technology industry.

CES Asia provides industry leaders, visionaries and executives a platform to share valuable insights, company breakthroughs and big ideas on the future of consumer technology. Huawei is a global brand committed to building a fully connected world. Mr. Wan’s keynote will present Huawei’s strategic vision and industry outlook for how to build a better intelligent terminal ecosystem.

“As one of the global leading smart device brands, Huawei’s products and services cover more than 170 countries, serving one-third of the world’s population. In 2015, its smart phone production ranked third in the world,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “I am pleased to have Mr. Wan join me on the keynote stage during CES Asia 2017, a platform for leaders to break news and provide insights on the latest innovations and trends that will shape the global industry and set precedence for future tech that will change the way we live our lives.”

Mr. Wan Biao joined Huawei in 1996 as an R&D engineer. He has since spearheaded Huawei’s efforts in the commercialization of wireless products and solutions. He has held several titles with Huawei, including president of the UMTS Network and Huawei Device CEO. Prior to his current position, he was appointed president of Huawei’s Mobile Broadband and Home Device Business and served as president of Russian Huawei Technologies.

For more information on how to attend, exhibit or experience dynamic conference programming, visit CESAsia.com. All CES Asia attendees may access the keynotes with a valid show badge.

Note to Editors: Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1 or J-2 visa . For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia, contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech or +1 703-907-4351.

About CES Asia:

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this new event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign buyers, international media and a limited number of consumers from China. Attendees have exclusive access to some of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and PNO Exhibition Investment (Dubai) Limited. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a sum total exhibition space in excess of 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

