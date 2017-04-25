Exclusive Group’s ‘PASSport’ to Global Services Offering

25.4.2017 11:00 | Business Wire

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today launched its PASSport Global Services division. The launch is the culmination of a worldwide project to define and integrate a comprehensive set of high value professional pre and post technical services that enable channel partners in every territory to deliver greater market relevance, differentiation and annuity-generating opportunities.

“We now have a universal proposition available to partners across our APAC and EMEA footprint with truly global capability into more than 100 countries,” said David Ellis is Exclusive Group’s Director of Global Services. “At the core of this is a new enhanced premium support service that delivers in-country local language first touch support eight hours a day – backed by a global fully manned 24/7 support capability; a truly differentiated proposition. Following significant investments in the digitalisation of our support infrastructure, we are now able to offer a unified customer support experience that delivers consistency of delivery and service level targets.”

As part of the launch, PASSport Global Services is also introducing MARS (Monitoring, Alerting & Reporting Services) to complement the managed services propositions of VARs and MSP/MSSP partners. “MARS is our response to our partners’ desire to climb the value chain in services, complementing their higher value consultancy and incident response services with basic, entry-level support options. It also reflects the deepening cyber security skills shortage,” added Ellis. “It helps partners tap into the customer need to outsource visibility and control of certain technology solutions, driving new revenue streams and becoming more strategically valuable in the process. MARS is initially for next-generation firewall (NGFW) and Wi-Fi deployments, but we plan to add to this in future.”

According to Barrie Desmond, COO of Exclusive Group, the benefits of PASSport Global Services extend to vendor and reseller partners alike: “Vendors benefit from added scale and additional premium service offerings thereby being able to focus more on core R&D and innovation, not on creating increasingly bigger support organisations. This is also a strong proposition for our global system integrator partners as well as our community of VARs and MSPs, meeting their scale requirements, complementing their skills and increasing their relevance to new and existing customers in tandem to opening incremental revenue streams.”

