Barn och seniorer planterar blommor

Bjarne Udd honoured for extensive research into neuromuscular diseases 9.2.2017 15:31

Professor Bjarne Udd, head of the neuromuscular disease research group at the Folkhälsan Research Centre and of the Tampere Neuromuscular Centre, will receive the German ’Duchenne-Erb-Preis’ science award. The price is awarded every other year to one German and one foreign researcher by the German muscular dystrophy association Deutsche Gesellschaft für Muskelkranke.