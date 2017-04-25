Enamine to Collaborate with EMBL for Cancer Drug Discovery Research

25.4.2017 11:25 | Business Wire

Enamine Ltd., a chemical company, producer of novel chemical building blocks and screening libraries, and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) have agreed to establish a collaboration whereby Enamine provides library synthesis, medicinal chemistry and biological services for the discovery and development of novel small molecules against EMBL’s proprietary anti-cancer targets. The collaboration involves the deployment of a team of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) medicinal chemists at Enamine. This team will focus on the project’s multiple objectives towards creating new cancer therapeutics with novel modes of action.

Joe Lewis, Head of Chemical Biology Core Facility at EMBL commented: “We have been working with Enamine for several years, primarily to enhance the chemical space of our internal screening library. We realized quickly that their 2 million plus compound collection provides quality compounds allowing an increase in the chemical diversity of our screening deck. When we decided to outsource our important medicinal chemistry discovery program in Europe, Enamine was the obvious choice. We are convinced that the company best complements and enhances our core expertise in the interdisciplinary field of chemical biology and drug development.”

David Will, Head of Medicinal Chemistry at EMBL added: “This collaboration with Enamine will be pivotal for the success of our project for identifying targets from phenotypic screens and synthesizing and triaging new patentable preclinical compounds. Their agility and flexibility with access to the world’s largest collection of building blocks in stock at Enamine and integration of chemistry with a comprehensive biology service portfolio perfectly fit our goal of nominating a preclinical development candidate by 2018.”

“Our collaboration with EMBL illustrates our established engagement with non-profit academic research institutions and disease foundations in their search for strong and committed partners in the most challenging discovery research projects. We look forward to our continued successful work with EMBL”, concluded Michael Bossert, Head Strategic Alliances at Enamine.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

About Enamine http://www.enamine.net

Established in Kiev in 1991, Enamine combines a CRO profile with production and multi-level supply of innovative screening libraries, novel building blocks, fragments, and comprehensive chemistry support in hit discovery and drug discovery solution services, such as organic synthesis, medicinal chemistry, biological screening, ADME-PK testing, as well as fully integrated discovery collaboration.

The major catalog assets of the company is a collection of currently 2,260,000 screening compounds and dynamically increasing 180,000 building blocks with 2,000 new building blocks freshly synthesized each month providing a major competitive advantage. Enamine is heavily involved in researching on new synthesis reactions and methodologies, having made over 270 scientific publications in the past 10 years. Enamine serves the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, cosmetic, nutritional and petrochemical industries.

About EMBL www.embl.org

EMBL is Europe’s flagship laboratory for the life sciences. Established in 1974 as an intergovernmental organisation, EMBL is supported by over 20 member states.

EMBL performs fundamental research in molecular biology, studying the story of life. The institute offers services to the scientific community; trains the next generation of scientists and strives to integrate the life sciences across Europe.

EMBL is international, innovative and interdisciplinary. Its more than 1600 staff, from over 80 countries, operate across six sites in Barcelona (Spain), Grenoble (France), Hamburg (Germany), Heidelberg (Germany), Hinxton (UK) and Monterotondo (Italy). EMBL scientists work in independent groups and conduct research and offer services in all areas of molecular biology.

EMBL research drives the development of new technology and methods in the life sciences. The institute works to transfer this knowledge for the benefit of society.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005722/en/

Contact information

EMBL

Joe Lewis

Head of Chemical Biology Core Facility

E: lewis@embl.de

T: +49 6221 387-0

or

Enamine Ltd.

Michael Bossert

Head Strategic Alliances

E: m.bossert@enamine.net

T: +38 044 537 32 18

or

Media enquiries

Zyme Communications

Lorna Cuddon

E: Lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com

Phone: +44 7811996942