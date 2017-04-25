Enamine to Collaborate with EMBL for Cancer Drug Discovery Research
25.4.2017 11:25 | Business Wire
Enamine Ltd., a chemical company, producer of novel chemical building blocks and screening libraries, and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) have agreed to establish a collaboration whereby Enamine provides library synthesis, medicinal chemistry and biological services for the discovery and development of novel small molecules against EMBL’s proprietary anti-cancer targets. The collaboration involves the deployment of a team of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) medicinal chemists at Enamine. This team will focus on the project’s multiple objectives towards creating new cancer therapeutics with novel modes of action.
Joe Lewis, Head of Chemical Biology Core Facility at EMBL commented: “We have been working with Enamine for several years, primarily to enhance the chemical space of our internal screening library. We realized quickly that their 2 million plus compound collection provides quality compounds allowing an increase in the chemical diversity of our screening deck. When we decided to outsource our important medicinal chemistry discovery program in Europe, Enamine was the obvious choice. We are convinced that the company best complements and enhances our core expertise in the interdisciplinary field of chemical biology and drug development.”
David Will, Head of Medicinal Chemistry at EMBL added: “This collaboration with Enamine will be pivotal for the success of our project for identifying targets from phenotypic screens and synthesizing and triaging new patentable preclinical compounds. Their agility and flexibility with access to the world’s largest collection of building blocks in stock at Enamine and integration of chemistry with a comprehensive biology service portfolio perfectly fit our goal of nominating a preclinical development candidate by 2018.”
“Our collaboration with EMBL illustrates our established engagement with non-profit academic research institutions and disease foundations in their search for strong and committed partners in the most challenging discovery research projects. We look forward to our continued successful work with EMBL”, concluded Michael Bossert, Head Strategic Alliances at Enamine.
ENDS
Notes to Editors:
About Enamine http://www.enamine.net
Established in Kiev in 1991, Enamine combines a CRO profile with production and multi-level supply of innovative screening libraries, novel building blocks, fragments, and comprehensive chemistry support in hit discovery and drug discovery solution services, such as organic synthesis, medicinal chemistry, biological screening, ADME-PK testing, as well as fully integrated discovery collaboration.
The major catalog assets of the company is a collection of currently 2,260,000 screening compounds and dynamically increasing 180,000 building blocks with 2,000 new building blocks freshly synthesized each month providing a major competitive advantage. Enamine is heavily involved in researching on new synthesis reactions and methodologies, having made over 270 scientific publications in the past 10 years. Enamine serves the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, cosmetic, nutritional and petrochemical industries.
About EMBL www.embl.org
EMBL is Europe’s flagship laboratory for the life sciences. Established in 1974 as an intergovernmental organisation, EMBL is supported by over 20 member states.
EMBL performs fundamental research in molecular biology, studying the story of life. The institute offers services to the scientific community; trains the next generation of scientists and strives to integrate the life sciences across Europe.
EMBL is international, innovative and interdisciplinary. Its more than 1600 staff, from over 80 countries, operate across six sites in Barcelona (Spain), Grenoble (France), Hamburg (Germany), Heidelberg (Germany), Hinxton (UK) and Monterotondo (Italy). EMBL scientists work in independent groups and conduct research and offer services in all areas of molecular biology.
EMBL research drives the development of new technology and methods in the life sciences. The institute works to transfer this knowledge for the benefit of society.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005722/en/
Contact information
EMBL
Joe Lewis
Head of Chemical Biology Core Facility
E: lewis@embl.de
T: +49 6221 387-0
or
Enamine Ltd.
Michael Bossert
Head Strategic Alliances
E: m.bossert@enamine.net
T: +38 044 537 32 18
or
Media enquiries
Zyme Communications
Lorna Cuddon
E: Lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com
Phone: +44 7811996942
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
HotForex: Trading Tips by Football Legend Michael Ballack25.4.2017 12:00
Award-winning forex and commodities broker, HotForex has celebrated the collaboration with the world-famous German football legend Michael Ballack with a special event at the forex company’s offices. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005137/en/ Michael Ballack during his visit at the company's headquarters. Credit: HF Markets Ltd The company event was followed by the release of a 7-minute video presenting The 13 Golden Rules on How to Be the Michael Ballack of Trading. Commenting on the video, a HotForex spokesperson said, “Our focus is to constantly educate our traders; to give them the right tips and tools to expand their trading potential. Being the market leader through groundbreaking educational resources remains our top priority.” In the new
Exclusive Group’s ‘PASSport’ to Global Services Offering25.4.2017 11:00
Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today launched its PASSport Global Services division. The launch is the culmination of a worldwide project to define and integrate a comprehensive set of high value professional pre and post technical services that enable channel partners in every territory to deliver greater market relevance, differentiation and annuity-generating opportunities. “We now have a universal proposition available to partners across our APAC and EMEA footprint with truly global capability into more than 100 countries,” said David Ellis is Exclusive Group’s Director of Global Services. “At the core of this is a new enhanced premium support service that delivers in-country local language first touch support eight hours a day – backed by a global fully manned 24/7 support capability; a truly differentiated proposition. Following significa
SES Offers Panoramic Glimpse into the Future of TV with Live Virtual Reality Demo25.4.2017 09:55
SES (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG), together with Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute HHI and Newtec, will demonstrate an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience with a live 360-degree Ultra HD VR satellite broadcast this week from the exhibit floor of the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424006777/en/ SES Offers Panoramic Glimpse into the Future of TV with Live Virtual Reality Demo (Photo: Business Wire) The live VR broadcast will originate from Fraunhofer HHI’s OmniCam-360 camera, which will capture the sights and sounds of the SES event booth at NAB. The 10K x 2K panoramic broadcast signal will be transmitted over an SES satellite to multiple Ultra HD TV screens and VR goggles at the SES booth and other
Servier and CTI BioPharma Expand License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop and Commercialize PIXUVRI®25.4.2017 08:30
Servier and CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI BioPharma) (NASDAQ and MTA: CTIC) today jointly announced that they agreed to expand their existing license and development collaboration agreement for PIXUVRI® (pixantrone). Under this expanded agreement, Servier will have rights to PIXUVRI in all markets except the US, where CTI BioPharma will retain the commercialization rights. Servier will pay CTI BioPharma €12 million with the potential for CTI BioPharma to receive €76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on net product sales. PIXUVRI has been granted conditional marketing authorization from the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphoma (NHL).1 As a specific post-authorization requirement, PIXUVRI is currently being investigated in a Phase III clinical trial,
ABB and IBM Partner in Industrial Artificial Intelligence Solutions25.4.2017 08:15
Replace first paragraph: ABB and IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB’s industry leading digital offering, ABB Ability, with IBM Watson Internet of Things cognitive capabilities to unlock new value for customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure. Customers will benefit from ABB’s deep domain knowledge and extensive portfolio of digital solutions combined with IBM’s expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as different industry verticals. The first two joint industry solutions powered by ABB Ability and Watson will bring real-time cognitive insights to the factory floor and smart grids. “This powerful combination marks truly the next level of industrial technology, moving beyond current connected systems that simply gather data, to industrial operations and machines that use data to
Introducing the New HuffPost25.4.2017 07:29
The Huffington Post is now HuffPost. The company announced today several major changes that bolster its brand for this next chapter: its first-ever site redesign, a new logo and an official name change to “HuffPost” on all platforms and across all social channels. This is the publisher’s first significant reimagining of the branding and site in its 12-year history, marking a new day for the company under Chief Executive Officer, Jared Grusd, and Editor-in-Chief, Lydia Polgreen. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170424006758/en/ New HuffPost Logo “HuffPost is the pioneer of online journalism and continues to lead the digital news landscape. Our changes today build upon our heritage of continuous innovation" said Jared Grusd, CEO of HuffPost. "Today, we make a decided
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme