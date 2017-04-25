New Renovations Reveal A Tranquil Side to Ibiza at Can Lluc Boutique Country Hotel & Villas

25.4.2017 14:41 | Business Wire

Following recent renovations, the stunning Can Lluc Boutique Country Hotel & Villas is on a quest to show a different side to the White Isle. Set in the heart of Ibiza, in a quiet valley dotted with thousand-year-old pine, carob, fig and olive trees the hotel offers a peaceful escape for those eager to get away from the ‘party’ stereotype, and enjoy the beauty of the island in a relaxed setting.

New Renovations For A Relaxing Ibiza Escape

Owned by husband and wife team Lucas Prats and Tina Soriano, the estate was originally remodelled from a country ranch into a boutique hotel in 2000 by architect José Torres, who lovingly infused the setting with a feeling of relaxed luxury. However, recent renovations have seen the hotel further expand, with the creation of the Garden & Sunset halls.

As a result, the hotel maintains its original stone walls and wooden roofs for a warm feel, whilst seamlessly infusing modern design, all surrounded by the beauty of nature.

With a format that looks set to draw wanderlusts, yogis, trendsetters and honeymooners alike, this charming hotel offers a tranquil escape all-year round. Centrally located, the hotel is ideally situated to explore everything the Island has to offer, with the bustling San Antonio and historic Ibiza Town a mere 10km away.

The country house setting boasting 20 rooms, situated around a sun-drenched swimming pool with outdoor jacuzzi and Balinese beds, a delicious fine dining restaurant, a soothing spa offering an array of relaxing treatments and a fully equipped gym with views looking out to the tranquil gardens.

Weddings In Ibiza

The recent renovations also offer an exquisite offering for loved up couples. The addition of the Garden & Sunset halls provides a stunning setting that is ripe for a romantic wedding . The renovations mean you can Say ‘I Do’ whilst contemplating spectacular views and sunsets.

A true place of peace, Can Lluc delivers a destination to unwind, release and reflect. An authentic slice of Ibiza.

