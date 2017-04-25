Lombard International Appoints Sandra Locke as Global Director of Human Resources

25.4.2017 15:30 | Business Wire

Lombard International, a global leader in wealth structuring solutions, today announced the appointment of Sandra Locke to the new role of Executive Vice President, Global Director of Human Resources

In this role, Sandra will be responsible for developing the global HR strategy. Reporting to John Hillman, Executive Chairman, she will be partnering with the leadership teams in Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia to ensure that Lombard International’s Human Capital initiatives are aligned with our global goals.

Sandra joins from Guy Carpenter, part of Marsh & McLennan, where she was Managing Director, Global Head of Human Resources, and a member of the Executive Committee, responsible for their human capital strategy.

John Hillman, Executive Chairman of Lombard International, said: “Sandy will be a great asset to our leadership team. Her exceptional operational and strategic HR skills will be invaluable to the business as we execute the next phase of our growth strategy across Europe, the US, Latin America and Asia. Moreover, this appointment underlines our commitment to developing a dynamic and engaging workplace culture which emphasizes personal accountability and rewards high performance.”

Sandra Locke commented “I am excited to be joining Lombard International at such an interesting time. I am looking forward to helping to grow the business across the different regions and cement a culture which values and supports all colleagues in delivering expertise and excellent service to our partners and clients around the world."

About Lombard International

Lombard International is a leading global life insurance-based wealth solutions provider, combining the strength and expertise of two specialist life insurance companies with over 25 years’ experience and market leadership in their respective fields. Lombard International provides wealth structuring solutions using private placement life insurance and annuity products to high net worth individuals, their families and institutions around the globe.

The global group, branded as Lombard International, launched to market in September 2015. With head offices located in Luxembourg and Philadelphia, a combined global presence enables Lombard International to serve clients’ complex needs on a global basis while being sensitive to local cultures and attitudes. The firm is an industry leader in providing multi-jurisdictional wealth planning solutions through its partner networks across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Global assets under administration are in excess of €77 billion with a global staff number of over 600, including more than 60 technical experts specializing in 20+ jurisdictions. Funds managed by Blackstone own Lombard International. Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms with assets under management of over USD 367 billion.

