Sigma Systems Named One of Canada’s Top Employers for a Second Year

Sigma Systems, the leader in catalog-driven software, today announced that it has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Employers for a second year.

Now entering its fourth year, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that offer the nation’s best workplaces and forward-thinking human resources policies. Employers are evaluated on various criteria including physical workplace, work atmosphere, benefits, vacation, employee communications, performance management, training and community involvement.

"I am thrilled that Sigma has been named a Top Employer for a second year," said Tim Spencer, President and CEO at Sigma Systems. “Our commitment to the company values of innovation, agility and dedication have no doubt been the drivers of our continued success in the marketplace. As Sigma’s footprint expands both in Canada and internationally, we continue to invest in our greatest asset – our people.”

Jocelyn Bryce, VP of Human Resources at Sigma Systems commented: “Sigma’s strength emanates from the value we place on truly listening to our employees and acting on their feedback. Securing a Top Employer win a second time is a powerful indicator that our efforts to create and maintain an engaged organization are working.”

“The defining features of employers on this year’s list is their flexibility to adapt quickly to changing conditions and the ease with which they can make improvements,” said Richard Yerema, Managing Editor of the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp. “Since the competition was founded, we’ve observed that the leading SMEs have steadily expanded their benefits and HR initiatives – they offer job-seekers an attractive employment proposition combined with a dynamic and fun work environment.”

