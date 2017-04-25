New Ingersoll Rand Next Generation R-Series 200-250kW Rotary Screw Air Compressors Decrease Energy Costs by up to €40,000 for Large Manufacturing Facilities

25.4.2017 17:30 | Business Wire

Ingersoll Rand®, a global leader in compression technologies and services, introduced new models to its line of Next Generation R-Series oil-flooded rotary screw air compressors, which provide a more energy-efficient solution for customers with high capacity air requirements.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005921/en/

The Next Generation R-Series 200-250kW rotary screw air compressors from Ingersoll Rand provide a more energy-efficient solution for customers with high capacity air requirements. The fixed-speed models are 10 percent more efficient compared to legacy products, while the variable speed option is up to 35 percent more efficient compared to the industry average. (Photo: Business Wire)

The RS200 to RS250 models are available with the new, state-of-the-art single-stage airend, or the two-stage airend that increases airflow by up to 16 percent. The new fixed-speed models are 10 percent more efficient compared to legacy products, while the variable speed option is up to 35 percent more efficient compared to the industry average.

“The ability for these compressors to deliver outstanding efficiency without compromising reliability meets the increasing demands of industries to increase productivity while reducing energy use,” said Eric Seidel, vice president of product management for compression technologies and services at Ingersoll Rand. “Our Next-Generation R-Series RS200 to RS250 models help customers increase overall system reliability and decrease their total cost of ownership with new state-of-the-art features and performance enhancements that save them tens of thousands of Euros.”

Ingersoll Rand has added these models to the Next Generation R-Series portfolio allowing customers who run 24/7 and rely on large amounts of compressed air to have equipment that is as reliable as their demand. According to internal testing, efficiency and design improvements on some of the high capacity compressors deliver up to a €40,000 energy cost savings over a two-year period per compressor compared to previous models1. The RS200 to RS250kW models are the third introduction to the Next Generation R-Series line of compressors, following the Next Generation R-Series 30 to 37kW fixed-speed and variable speed drive introductions in 2015 and 2016.

At the core of every Ingersoll Rand Next Generation R-Series compressor is an airend that is specifically designed to improve overall system efficiency. In addition to the enhanced single-stage airend, the RS200 to RS250 models are also available with the new two-stage airend. This two-stage airend is the most efficient airend available today.

Each compressor comes standard with Progressive Adaptive Control (PAC) Protection, V-ShieldTM technology, floating coolers and Ultra EL Lubricant. These features help keep equipment running efficiently and maximize uptime for facilities that are manufacturing around the clock.

PAC Protection is a unique algorithm developed by Ingersoll Rand and is integrated in the controls system within each compressor. The system monitors key performance parameters for when consumable parts are nearing the end of their life, or if operating temperatures are reaching design limits. In these situations, the controls adjust the parameters to keep the machine running without overloading the motor, preventing unnecessary shutdown.

V-Shield technology safeguards all critical fittings by securing them with o-ring face seals in a method that is largely free from distortion. Leaks are virtually eliminated, meaning performance isn’t sacrificed, regardless of how many reconnections are made.

The floating cooling system from Ingersoll Rand contains heat exchangers with finger-tight connections so they can expand and contract as needed. This new design improves overall system reliability, because welded connections reduce the ability for heat exchangers to expand and contract, which is the number one reason they fail.

Ultra EL is formulated to last up to 16,000 hours, which is twice as long as other rotary lubricants. Ultra EL keeps compressors running at peak performance, minimizing downtime and lowering lifecycle costs.

All Next Generation R-Series air compressors are equipped with Xe-series controllers, which allow easy, intuitive access to, and control of, the compressed air system. The Xe145 controller has built-in performance analysis and graphical trending, as well as built-in sequencing for up to four compressors.

For more information on the Ingersoll Rand Next Generation R-Series air compressors, visit www.ingersollrandproducts.com or contact your local service representative.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Ingersoll Rand products range from complete compressed air and gas systems and services, to power tools, material handling and fluid management systems. The diverse and innovative products, services and solutions enhance our customers’ energy efficiency, productivity and operations. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.ingersollrandproducts.com.

_____________________________

1 Energy calculation based on 6,000 hours of annual operation and energy costs of 0.10 Euro/kwh

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005921/en/

Contact information

Ingersoll Rand

Jennifer Regina, 704-990-3188

jennifer.regina@irco.com

or

Michał Karkoszka, +48 601-077-932

michal.karkoszka@irco.com