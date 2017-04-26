Open Access to Helsinki City Museum’s Photographs

26.4.2017 10:40 | Helsingin kaupunginmuseo

Helsinki City Museum makes its photograph collection available online at Helsinkiphotos.fi. Helsinki City Museum is the first Finnish museum to make its entire digitized photograph collection available to everyone in high resolution.

As Helsinkiphotos.fi launches, everyone can freely use Helsinki City Museum’s photographs of Helsinki throughout the times. The collection includes, for instance, all of Signe Brander’s much-loved photographs of Helsinki from a century ago as well as the extensive and significant Simo Rista and Eeva Rista collection depicting the changing city in the 1970s. The oldest of the collection’s photographs date back to the 1840s, allowing users to browse photographs about, for example, the history of trams ranging from the 19th to the 21st century. At launch, approximately 45,000 photographs are made available, with more images added as the digitization proceeds. Thus far, only a fraction of the photographs in the museum collection has been digitized.

The museum will make the photographs available in high-resolution suited for print-quality products, under a CC BY license. This means that users can download the images free of charge and use them freely not only online or in applications but also in books, gift items or even wallpapers, provided that the photographer and Helsinki City Museum are credited. Anyone can decorate their home with a framed picture of their home street a century ago, include images of the changing city in a family history or have a nostalgic custom poster made. The high level of detail in the images allows for research and teaching use. Commercial use of the images is allowed within certain restrictions. For instance, it is prohibited to use portraits in marketing and advertising without the person’s consent.

Open data enables new uses and applications

Providing open access to collections has been a prominent trend in the museum world in recent years. Acclaimed international museums that have made their collections available online as web-quality or print-quality versions include, for instance, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. In Finland, Helsinki City Museum is the first museum to make its entire digitized, high-resolution photograph collection available to everyone. For Helsinki City Museum, liberating the collection for public use is a logical continuation of the work done so far to lower thresholds to the museum and to increase the participation of Helsinki residents.

“These photographs have always been owned by the residents of Helsinki. Now that is true in practice, as well,” says Tiina Merisalo, Museum Director at Helsinki City Museum. “We want to guide the residents of the city to this magnificent photographic treasure and create opportunities for new ideas and innovative applications,” Merisalo says.

The new online service streamlines use of photographs

In the Helsinkiphotos.fi service, you can search for photographs with different search words, browse albums created by the museum or create albums of your own. The service only supports Finnish-language searches. You can also order moderately priced, customized photographic products, such as posters and postcards based on any image within the collection.

Helsinki City Museum is now making its entire digitized photograph collection available to everyone at Helsinkiphotos.fi. In the near future, the museum’s photographs will also be made available in high resolution in the national Finna service.

Themes within the collection

Signe Brander—photographing the residents of Helsinki

Photographer Signe Brander, 1869–1942, photographed everyday life of Helsinki in the early 20th century when the Helsinki Board of Antiquities hired her to capture images of a city in a state of great flux. In the beginning of the 20th century, Helsinki was growing at an unprecedented pace. Unbuilt land started to fill up and city plans were drawn up for the outskirts of the town. Wooden houses made way for larger stone buildings and harbors took over seaside areas. The 907 glass negatives Brander shot between 1907 and 1913 form the basis of the Helsinki City Museum collection. All photographs by Brander are now freely available and downloadable in the Helsinkiphotos.fi service.

Signe Brander turned her lens to record the wood-built Helsinki that was giving way to the city’s glorious Jugend tenements, as well as the everyday lives of ordinary people. In her photographs, laundry is drying in an empty lot, coachmen sit in their horse-drawn carriages and little girls pose in their pinafores. Now these photographs, full of fascinating details, can be examined in the helsinkikuvia.fi service in such a high resolution that you can zoom in on a crease on a pocket square or a potato in the hand of a market vendor.

Simo Rista and Eeva Rista—the spectacular mundane of the city and its suburbs

In the 1970s, Simo Rista (b. 1933) and Eeva Rista (b. 1947) wandered around Helsinki, their hometown, and recorded everyday life in the city center and suburbs— people walking as sleet falls from the sky, children playing in a sandbox, stricken folk living in houses to be demolished. People in the photographs do not pose; instead, photographs depict the banality of life in all of its roughness. Much of what is shown has already disappeared: changed landscapes, fashion whims, phone booths and smoky bars. The photographs bring an entire era to life. The photographers’ love for their city adds warmth and optimism in the images even if their themes are sometimes harsh.

More than 8000 images by the Ristas are available to everyone at the Helsinkiphotos.fi service, including photographs that have never before been featured in an exhibition or online.

Trams in Helsinki since 1891

The construction of tram lines in Helsinki began in 1890 and regular tram traffic in 1891. The total length of the one-way route network was 8.5 kilometers. There were no stops—you could hop on a tram anywhere along the route. At first, horses drew trams and there were two lines: Töölö–Kauppatori–Kaivopuisto and Sörnäinen–Kauppatori–Lapinlahti. The tram network expanded as the city grew, and electricity replaced horses as the source of power in 1900. Since then, the models have changed and the network has grown, but the tram remains a much-loved symbol of Helsinki.

Entering the search term “raitiovaunu” (“tram”) in the Helsinkiphotos.fi service retrieves more than a thousand photographs with a tram either at center stage or in the background. The earliest tram photographs date back to the early 1890s and the most recent ones are from 2014.