Optovue First to Release High Density OCT Angiography for Ophthalmology

26.4.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

Optovue, the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), is the first company to offer higher density OCTA imaging that provides significant improvement in resolution and peripheral visualization of vasculature in the eye. AngioVueHD Imaging, commercially released by Optovue today, provides OCTA scans with 73 percent more sampling points* and improves image resolution by approximately 33 percent over the existing field-of-view, enabling physicians to more closely assess the fine vasculature in the eye for changes that could indicate ocular disease.

AngioVueHD Montage automatically combines two high-density images in a 10x6 mm field-of-view. Images courtesy of Adil El Maftouhi, O.D., Lyon, France

According to Nadia Waheed, M.D., MPH, associate professor of Ophthalmology at Tufts Medical School and director of the Boston Image Reading Center, “The improved density of AngioVueHD provides the high resolution resembling that of 3x3 millimeter scans – the size we previously used to obtain the highest image quality – yet in a larger, 6x6 millimeter format. As a result, we have much greater image resolution for the 6x6 millimeter field-of-view, allowing for better assessment of pathologies characterized by large or oblique lesions.”

One of the major challenges of OCTA imaging is the limited region of the eye that can be visualized for assessing fine microvasculature. Currently, the standard field-of-view for the best image quality measures 3x3 millimeters. Optovue has significantly improved image quality in the 6x6 millimeter field-of-view with the AngioVueHD update to its AngioVue® Imaging option. The feedback from early clinical evaluators of the AngioVueHD enhancements suggests the new 6x6 millimeter OCTA scan enables the improved likelihood of detecting abnormalities and assessing fine microvasculature details that would typically extend beyond the central 3x3 millimeter region.

The company also released AngioVueHD Montage, which automatically combines two high-density images – one at the central macular region (the portion of the retina responsible for central, high-resolution color vision that is possible in good light), and the other centered at the optic disc (the entry point for the major blood vessels that supply the retina) – in a 10x6 millimeter field-of-view. The ability to automatically create the montage is useful for imaging vasculature in potential pathologies that may extend into the periphery of the imaging plane.

“Extending the AngioVueHD to include an automatic montage in an even wider 10x6 millimeter format will assist me in understanding lesions as they arise outside the macula,” continued Dr. Waheed.

“AngioVueHD will become the new gold standard in OCTA imaging and it will transform the way physicians use this technology to care for their patients,” said Jay Wei, founder and chief executive officer at Optovue. “Our AngioVue platform is already providing eye care professionals with a faster, non-invasive imaging technique that provides superior image quality of retinal and choroidal microvasculature. With the new, higher density image resolution in a larger field-of-view, we have raised the bar for OCTA imaging.”

About Optovue

Optovue, Inc. is a privately held medical device company founded in 2003. Headquartered in Fremont, Calif., the company is dedicated to the advancement and commercialization of high-speed OCT and OCTA technology used to facilitate the diagnosis and management of eye diseases, many of which may lead to permanent blindness. Optovue is the first company to develop and commercialize the pioneering OCTA technology. To date, there are over 225 peer-reviewed publications detailing the AngioVue Imaging technology and clinical applications. The company has installed over 11,000 products worldwide and employs over 170 people. For more information, visit www.optovue.com.

*73 percent more sampling points than current AngioVue 6x6 mm scan.

